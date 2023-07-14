Bryan Baeumler Lands New Series With HGTV

HGTV is bringing Bryan Baeumler back to the small screen. The network revealed in a July 13 press release that Baeumler would be appearing as a co-host with his fellow HGTV Canada star Scott McGillivray on the new competition series “Renovation Resort Showdown”. The new series will see four teams of builders/designers pitted against one another as they work with only seven weeks and a $100,000 budget to add as much value as possible to one of four identical lakefront cabins in a “rundown” resort that McGillivray purchased.

Baeumler and McGillivray will act as judges on the series as well as hosts and will be joined by a series of rotating guest judges, and at the end of the seven-episode series they will award the winning team a $100,000 cash prize.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.

Fans React to the ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ Announcement

McGillivray shared the “Renovation Resort Showdown” news to his Instagram page on July 13, writing in the caption, “🇺🇸 Set the table, because we’re coming over for Sunday dinner! […] Watch as 4 teams compete over 7 episodes to design the perfect cottage! It wasn’t easy, but @bryanbaeumler and I team up to choose the best cabin and award the winning team $100,000! Are you ready, America? #tunein”. The series notably aired earlier in 2023 on HGTV Canada, under the title “Renovation Resort”.

Fans took to McGillivray’s comment section to share their anticipation for the upcoming series.

“Finally. Congratulations Scott to both of you. Well deserved!! Look forward to episodes and you and Bryan picking on each other back and forth! 👏😂#keyspire” one user wrote.

“👏 👏 Photos were great, but watching is so much better!! Can’t wait!” another fan added.

“shut the front door. Man o man working your magic for us in America. Love love love this>>>>this is a happy girl right here” a third user wrote.

“Yes! I am totally ready!! Thanks for sharing the show in US– I’m looking forward to it!” a fourth can commented.

‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ Marks Bryan Baeumler’s 3rd Competition Series Appearance This Year

Although he is not competing, “Renovation Resort Showdown” marks Baeumler’s third competition show appearance on HGTV in 2023. In the Spring, Baeumler and his wife Sarah Baeumler teamed up to compete on the fourth season of “Rock the Block” in Berthoud, Colorado. With a premise not unlike “Renovation Resort Showdown”, the Baeumlers were pitted against pairs of fellow HGTV stars (Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less,” Mitch Glew and Page Turner from “Fix My Flip,” and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”), and competed to add the most value to their identical $1.9 million homes with a $250,000 budget.

Bryan and Sarah both returned to the network in the Summer to serve as judges on the series “Battle on the Beach”, where HGTV stars Taniya Nayak (“Build it Forward”), Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”), and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) each coached a team of two builders/designers as they competed to renovate identical beach houses.

