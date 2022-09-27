HGTV Stars Evacuate Homes, Brace for Hurricane Ian: ‘Praying for Everyone’

With Hurricane Ian strengthening and heading towards Florida, multiple HGTV stars who live in the state are seeking safety and praying for minimal damage. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ian moved through Cuba early on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and meteorologists predict it will grow to a Category 4 hurricane, with 165 mph wind gusts, in the Gulf of Mexico before “making a beeline to Florida’s Gulf Coast” sometime on Wednesday.

‘100 Day Dream Home’ Hosts Ordered to Evacuate

Mika Kleinschmidt, who hosts HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home” with her husband Brian, is keeping their fans updated on social media, since they live in Tampa, in the direct projected path of Hurricane Ian. On September 26, she posted a photo of their pool with the sun trying to break through the clouds, calling it “the calm before the storm.”

“Last night here at the house as we have to evacuate tomorrow being that we are close to the water and praying for everyone to be safe as hurricane Ian approaches,” she wrote. “Things can be replaced, people can not. Let’s stay strong Tampa Bay and be there for each other.”

Multiple HGTV colleagues commented on her post, including Cristy Lee of “Steal This House,” who wrote, “I’m from Daytona….know the feels!! Sending positivity to TB and all effected.”

An hour later, Kleinschmidt shared Twitter photos of ominous clouds rolling in, showing how quickly conditions were already changing. “The skies are telling a story for sure,” she tweeted. “Be safe everyone as hurricane Ian approaches. Our community is beautiful and strong and will be there for one another.”

The skies are telling a story for sure. Be safe everyone as hurricane Ian approaches. Our community is beautiful and strong and will be there for one another. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7OAjIgTe3i — Mika Mcgee Kleinschmidt (@mikamakesmoves) September 27, 2022

Kleinschmidt also shared a photo of her dog in her Instagram Stories on September 27, reminding those evacuating to prepare for their pets’ needs too. She wrote, “Our fur baby senses something, don’t forget supplies for your pets!”

‘Renovation Island’ Hosts Face Downpours, High Winds

The Florida family home that Sarah and Bryan Bauemler are renovating for their family during the current season of “Renovation Island” is located in Wellington, in the southern part of Florida, just west of West Palm Beach. Ian’s impact in that area was already being felt by midday on September 27, with a tropical storm warning issued for Palm Beach County. School was canceled for the day there as well as in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Downpours earlier in the week had already caused flooding an hour south of there, in Fort Lauderdale, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The Baeumlers’ neighborhood was bracing for 10 more inches of rain, high winds, and potential pop-up tornadoes, which can be triggered on the outskirts of a hurricane.

On September 26, Sarah posted a photo of a rainbow over palm trees on Instagram and wrote, “It’s been a rainy few days here in Florida, and it’s just the beginning. Sending well wishes to everyone in the path of #HurricaneIan and reminding my kids & family that there will be brighter days ahead. Stay safe everyone xx”

Also on September 26, Sarah’s husband Bryan posted a photo on Instagram of himself and friend Adam Weir, standing on the side of the road by a caravan of vehicles: his family’s RV, a Jeep truck, and a motorcycle, all likely being moved to a safer spot where they were less likely to sustain damage.

In the caption of the post, Bryan joked, “Beware of sketchy looking hitchhikers…” and added the hashtag #WhereTheHellAmIGoingNow. The Bauemlers are well aware of the kind of damage hurricanes can cause, after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in 2019, devastating parts of the Bahamas where their resort is located; while the resort only sustained minor damage, the show paused filming so the Bauemlers could help with clean-up efforts in the area.

Meanwhile, “My Lottery Dream Home” host David Bromstad lives in his own dream house in Orlando. Though Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken by the time it reaches there, National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Weiglich told the Orlando-Sentinel it still has the potential to be a Category 1 hurricane by then, with heavy rains, wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

At the time of publication, Bromstad, who is not a frequent social media user, had not posted anything about his whereabouts or preparation for Hurricane Ian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from Heavy.