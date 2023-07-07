Fans Think Tarek El Mousse’s Son Has the ‘Same Face’ in New Pic

Some fans wrote that Tarek El Moussa’s baby, Tristan, was “adorable” after “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young posted a photo of herself and her son to Instagram on July 1.

“All smiles going into 4th of July weekend ❤️🤍💙 Plus mama’s boy is 5 months today!! Lots to celebrate. What’s everyone doing this weekend?” Young, 35, wrote. “We are heading out of state on a long trip. Wish me luck 🍀.”

El Moussa added in the comments section, “The big man.”

One of the most popular comments is from a fan who wrote, “I see Tarek.”

“Is like you birthed Tarek. Same face,” a second social media user wrote.

“That Mama’s boy is beautiful and he sure does look like his Dad!” a third penned.

Five-month-old Tristan isn’t El Moussa’s only child. He shares son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, with his ex-wife, fellow HGTV star Christina Hall. They used to have their own show, “Flip or Flop,” and were married from 2009 to 2018.

Young and El Moussa started dating in 2019 after they met on El Moussa’s boat over the Fourth of July weekend, per Today.com. El Moussa proposed in July 2020 and they got married in October 2021.

Young is one of the stars of the hit Netflix show, “Selling Sunset.”

She and El Moussa now star on their own HGTV show, called “Flipping El Moussas,” where they purchase, renovate and sell homes in Los Angeles.

Alongside selling real estate in California, Young is an actress. According to her profile on the Internet Movie Database, she is best known for appearing in films like “The Internship,” “Christmas in Compton,” and “Chillerama.”

Tarek and the Baby are ‘Twins’?

Young posted a tribute to her husband via Instagram for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who never fails to show up for the kids, puts a smile on their faces, takes time away from work to be there for them, will do anything not to miss a single game, surprises them at their school with their favorite lunches, wakes up early to spend quality time with them- the list goes on,” Young wrote in her June post.

“I have always felt in awe of the way you are as a dad @therealtarekelmoussa but this year it’s extra special 🤍,” she continued. “Seeing you with our baby boy Tristan and watching you be a dad of 3 amazing kids makes my heart so happy. I fall in love with you over and over again seeing you be the best daddy ever and we couldn’t be luckier to have you. And I love raising the kids with you.”

It’s not the first time fans have said that Tristan resembled El Moussa. Similar comments flooded Young’s comments section on Instagram.

Some fans thought the photo was “so cute.”

“Wow Tristan is Tarek TWIN !” another person said in the response section.

Young Hit Back at Criticism Over Her Stepchildren

Young denounced rumors that she favored her biological son, Tristan, over her stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden.

She said she is able to spend more time with Tristan because her Taylor and Brayden are in school and El Moussa and Hall have a 50/50 custody agreement, meaning they’re with their biological mother half of the time.

“Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily,” Young told Today.com.

“They’re also busy with sports and tutoring— they always have something going on. I blink and it’s 8 o’clock at night,” she added to the publication. “So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.”