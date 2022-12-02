Tarek El Moussa Reflects on ‘Flip or Flop’ Ending

HGTV gave “Flip or Flop” with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall a proper send-off, with a final episode of the series that aired yesterday, December 1. In a new Instagram post, El Moussa commemorated the series finale and reflected on how he and his ex-wife Hall found their way to flipping houses.

“Flip or Flop started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house. We had no experience flipping houses and had no clue how to film a pilot episode all by ourselves! We were just two kids who wanted to learn how to flip houses and take you on that journey with us- and here we are over a decade later! Over the last 10 years, we’ve been able to do something really special and share not only our house flipping journey with you guys but also our lives with you as well… and now it’s time for the Final Flip,” El Moussa wrote in the post’s caption.

See El Moussa’s post, plus hear what fans have to say about the series finale, below.

Fans Are Sad to See ‘Flip or Flop’ Go

Tarek El Moussa’s Instagram post not only includes a heartfelt message on what the show has meant to him over the years, but it also included a video of him and Christina Hall talking about how they can be nervous to try new design elements in a house, like changing from the cabinet color they are most used to using, as interior design can make or break a sale.

Fans took the time to thank El Moussa and Hall for sharing their expertise as well as their lives on screens during the past 10 years on “Flip or Flop”.

“This has been one of my favorite shows and the reason I swear I’m a professional at fixing anything in my house 😆. It also showed that just because every project isn’t perfect it can still be a win because of the knowledge and experience you gain. Thank you for trusting the process and sharing priceless experiences with us,” one fan wrote.

“Watching it now I’m going to miss you guys as a team 😢❤️but thank you guys for great years and lessons blessings to you guys,” another fan commented.

El Moussa took the chance to thank his fans back as well, writing in his caption, “I can’t tell you how much it has meant to get your guys’ love and support for 10 years and without you I truly wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you guys for being on this life changing journey with us and if you’ve been watching- please please comment below so I can show you guys some love!! ❤️” He was also sure to thank HGTV and the whole production team and crew from “Flip or Flop”.

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Will Be Back on HGTV Soon in 2 New Series

Although fans are sad to say goodbye to “Flip or Flop”, they don’t have to say goodbye to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall any time soon.

People recently shared a first-look trailer at Hall’s new show “Christina in the Country” and El Moussa’s new show “The Flipping El Moussas”, which are both set to premiere on HGTV in 2023.

“Christina in the Country” documents Christina and her husband Josh Hall as they work on their business and second home in Tennessee. It premieres on January 12, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern. While “The Flipping El Moussas” doesn’t have a premiere date set yet, it will document Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa (who fans may know from “Selling Sunset”) as they grow their family and work on some renovation and house flipping projects.

