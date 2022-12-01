Mina Starsiak Hawk is Selling Items From ‘Good Bones’

The furniture seen in completed renovations on HGTV does not always stay in the house after a reveal is filmed, but is rather staged to make the space feel complete for the cameras while the new homeowners acquire their own furniture and move in after the episode is finished.

So what happens with the staging furniture? For Mina Starsiak Hawk’s show “Good Bones”, the host is holding an “As Seen on Good Bones” warehouse sale this week so that fans can take a piece of the show home with them.

The Warehouse sale is set for this weekend, with a VIP experience available for fans willing to purchase a ticket for $100. See the full details of this sale and the VIP experience below.

VIP Tickets Get Fans Early Access to the Sale

Mina Starsiak Hawk shared more information about the “As Seen on Good Bones” warehouse sale both on Instagram and in an Eventbrite listing. While the sale is set to take place on Saturday December 3 from 8-11 am, the VIP experience is set to take place one day before on Friday, December 2, from 5-6 pm local Indianapolis time. No ticket is required for the general sale, however, VIP tickets will need to be purchased through the Eventbrite listing Starsiak Hawk shared.

Starsiak Hawk, along with MJ and Austin from “Good Bones”, will be at the VIP Experience on Friday to meet fans and help them pick out the best pieces for their homes.

Items up for purchase in the sale include home decor, Jack and Drew kid’s apparel, doors, flooring, tile, vanities, couches, dining tables, chairs, bed frames, and rugs. Starsiak Hawk noted that the sale is cash or Venmo only, that no refunds will be offered, and everything is sold as-is and buyers must be able to transport everything they buy.

Starsiak Hawk’s latest Instagram post about the event shows a glimpse into the price point, with a leather couch listed for $650 and a small round table listed for $80, based on the price tags visible in the post.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Launching a New Beer Collaboration at the Sale

In addition to early access to the sale, the VIP experience also includes light refreshments, as well as the first taste of Starsiak Hawk’s new beer collaboration with a local brewery, The Bier Brewery, who shared a first look at the can, which they are calling “Well Built Wheat”, on Instagram, writing, “Excited to announce a new can with [Starsiak Hawk’s business] @twochicksandahammer ! Well Built Wheat was designed showcasing everything we can create when we come together as a community!”

The can includes an illustration of Starsiak Hawk’s new store, Two Chicks District Co., front and center. Two Chicks District Co., which opened in 2020, was designed as both a retail store and a “neighborhood hangout”, according to the IndyStar. The space includes a full beer and wine bar, as well as tables to work, and a retail store where people can purchase home goods ranging from a $6 vase to a $4,000 couch.

Well Built Wheat will be available at Two Chicks District Co. sometime after the warehouse sale this weekend.

