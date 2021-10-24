PHOTOS: HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Marries Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is officially a married man. The HGTV star confirmed on Instagram that he said “I Do” to his longtime love, Heather Rae Young, on October 23, 2021.

“WE’RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good,” the 40-year-old wrote.

His new wife added on her Instagram, “I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some.”

The couple first met on July 4, 2019 before getting engaged on their one-year anniversary. This is the first marriage for the “Selling Sunset” star and the second for El Moussa. He shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Haack.

According to People, the couple got married at a hotel near Santa Barbara. Young teased the location on Instagram in September, sharing a photo of the pair “in the exact place we’ll have our first dance as husband and wife.”

The 34-year-old donned “a fitted corset dress with French lace, long sleeves, and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav,” People revealed. As for her new husband, the outlet reported that he wore “a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.”

When speaking with People about her big day, Young said, “We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special. It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life.”

“I’m just excited to live this life with her,” the “Flipping 101” star added. “We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future.”

READ NEXT: Christina Haack Undergoes Procedure & Reveals Secret Health Struggle