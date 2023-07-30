Tarek El Moussa Admits to ‘Losing’ It After HGTV News

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa compared himself to Clark Griswold — Chevy Chase’s character from the “National Lampoon” film series — in an Instagram post on July 29.

“Can you believe summer is almost over!!?” the “Flipping El Moussas” star said. “One of the reasons I work so hard is so I create lifelong memories with my family…the ENTIRE family haha!”

El Moussa, 41, said that he loses his “s*** sometimes” when he travels with his family.

“We’ve actually nicknamed our family the Griswolds, because like Clark Griswold, I lose my sh** sometimes🤣🤣🤣,” he said via Instagram. “We normally travel with about 12 of us so you may just see us cruising an airport!”

On this trip, the El Moussas went to Florida and the HGTV designer said on Instagram that their next trip will be in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

El Moussa has three children. He is the father of Tristan, the 5-month-old baby he shares with his wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young. They have been married since October 2021 and now star in their own show, “Flipping El Moussas.”

He shares his two eldest children — son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12 — with his ex-wife, “Christina on the Cost” star Christina Hall. They previously starred on their own show together, “Flip or Flop,” and were married from 2009 to 2018.

El Moussa ‘Forced’ Himself ‘To Change’

El Moussa said he was proud of himself for sticking to his diet and exercise routine, even though he was on vacation.

“On this trip… I did something new,” he said in his Instagram post. “I stuck with my diet and worked out every single day.”

“It’s amazing how far you can go in life if you set goals and create daily habits,” he continued. “One of the reasons I share so much with you is because I’m just like you! But… I forced myself to change.”

El Moussa said he made the decision to change his life nearly 22 years ago. He said he didn’t want to struggle financially or with his health.

“I made the decision that whether I felt like it or not, I would work every day towards my goals,” the HGTV star said. “You build discipline over time but you have to start with baby steps.”

Young, 35, congratulated her husband in the comments section. “Inspiring my love,” she said.

‘Flipping El Moussas’ Was Renewed

Viewers who liked the first season of “Flipping El Moussas” are going to get a sophomore season of the HGTV show with 14 episodes, HGTV said in a July 26 press release.

The couple will face “unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous southern California real estate market,” says HGTV’s description for season 2.

“Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy,” the network adds.

Young was pregnant with Tristan while season 1 was filmed, and she said doctors placed her on bed rest toward the end of her pregnancy, as noted by Page Six.

When season 2 catches up with Young and El Moussa, they “will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride,” says HGTV.

“We’re balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we’re bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly,” Young wrote in her Instagram announcement on July 26.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in early 2024.