PHOTOS: Ty Pennington Gets Engaged – See the Ring!

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for HGTV’s Ty Pennington.

The “Trading Spaces” alum, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his engagement to girlfriend, Kellee Merrell, 33. “It’s the ‘yes’ for me…” he captioned a snapshot of the ring.

Pennington first met the social media manager in 2010, eventually reconnecting in early 2020, reported People. The couple quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A rep for the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host told People that Pennington proposed “over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.”

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told the outlet. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Pennington’s Famous Friends Congratulated the Couple

Pennington’s famous friends were quick to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

HGTV and HGTV Canada were among the well-wishers in the comments section of his Instagram post. Some of its stars – including Steve Ford, Tiffany Brooks, Darren Keefe, Tamara Day and Carrie Locklyn – also wrote to the “Ty Breaker” star.

One sweet message came from Taniya Nayak, who wrote, “Wooohoooo! Smart move!! She’s a keeper! Congrats you two lovebirds.”

His former “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” co-star, Jillian Harris, added, “Ty!!!!! Omg both of you …. Congratulations!!!!! Wishing the two of you a life of adventure and happiness. RIght on!!!!”

Other stars included “Trading Places” designer Genevieve Gorder, “Chopped” judge Amanda Freitag and “America’s Next Top Model” runner-up Joanie Sprague.

