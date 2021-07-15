Chip Gaines Reveals What ‘Spiced up’ Love Life With Wife Joanna

Eighteen years in, Chip and Joanna Gaines are still finding ways to “spice up our love life,” the couple admitted on “Extra.”

It seems their recent anniversary trip, documented on Instagram by Joanna, did just the trick. The former HGTV stars stopped by the show to promote their new network when they discussed their vacation in Mexico.

“Did you see Jo in her bathing suit? What a fox,” Chip told “Extra.” “I zoomed in on that and my eyeballs almost popped out of my head.”

He went on to admit, “That’s my wallpaper. If you look at my phone, anytime she calls, it’s her in that bathing suit in Mexico.”

The Waco, Texas-based couple, who share five children, first rose to fame in 2013 on their hit show “Fixer Upper.” The show ended in 2018, but a spinoff version is being featured on their new Magnolia Network.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Launched the Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to television in a big way with their own network, the Magnolia Network.

While they are set to take over the DIY Network in 2022, according to the Discovery+ press release, the Magnolia app launches with new programming on July 15.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in the release.

Their statement continues, “Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with discovery+ as we launch MAGNOLIA, a fully immersive digital brand experience.”

Discovery+ and the Magnolia app will feature “more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts,” the announcement states.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Divorce ‘Is Not Really an Option’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are in it for the long haul, revealing to “Access” that divorce “is not really an option for us.”

“Our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip told the outlet. “I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind, and I would say that happened pretty early on in our relationship.”

The 46-year-old admitted there have been “multiple opportunities to quit,” specifically during the housing crisis of 2006 through 2010, but that splitting “was just not in our DNA.”

“So now I think we’ve taken that and realized it’s like you can’t ever lose if you don’t quit and Jo and I keep showing up day after day, sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other,” Chip explained.

