Twin Hosts of ‘Unsellable Houses’ Share Exciting Baby News

Baby boom! Twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, hosts of HGTV‘s hit show “Unsellable Houses” just shared the news that their Lamb & Co. family is expanding by leaps and bounds.

On the relatively small team that supports the dynamic duo, the number of new and expectant parents is impressive. The sisters just revealed them all on Instagram — and shared exciting news about a little something they’re giving birth to, as well.

‘Unsellable Houses’ Co-Hosts Celebrate Company’s Baby Boom

Lamb and Davis have become HGTV fan-favorites since “Unsellable Houses” debuted in May 2019, featuring the sisters helping families in the Pacific Northwest renovate and finally sell the homes that they struggled to sell themselves.

In addition to being bonified TV stars, the pair runs Lamb & Company in Snohomish, Washington, which offers real estate and design services, as well as a home decor store. Their web site features bios for a team of 24 and, according to their Instagram post on August 19, 2022, they’ve got seven newborns or babies on the way all at once.

The company’s post features photos of new babies and parents-to-be, with a list of everyone who’s welcoming little ones into the world. Those expecting babies include Transaction Coordinator Brandon, about to become a boy dad for the second time, and store employee Carley, who’s featured in the main photo of the post with Lamb and Davis placing onesie versions of their #twinwin t-shirts over her baby bump.

New babies on the block include Eliya, born in June to graphic designer Ariel; baby Delta Mae who arrived in July to marketing director Hannah; one-year-old August, whose dad is Chief Operations Manager Craig; and little William, who’s the first child for renovations project manager Owen.

Sisters Reveal They’re Expecting, Too: A New Season of Hit Show

On August 19, the Lamb & Company Instagram account snuck a little extra news into its Instagram Stories, posting a video of the twins driving in a convertible with the top down. Over the video, they added the words “Cruzing into Season 4,” confirming for fans that a fourth season of “Unsellable Houses” is in the works.

The news is probably not a huge surprise to industry insiders, given the success of the show. In April 2022, HGTV reported that the season 3 kick-off show was the highest-rated season premiere in the series’ history, with over 3.6 million total viewers.

On August 9, when the sisters appeared on King 5’s New Day Northwest in Seattle, Davis revealed that even when they’re on a break from filming, her twin finds ways to keep them busy, including the recent launch of their design company.

“First off, it is 100% her fault,” Davis joked as Lamb smiled sheepishly. “Because I am content just being where we’re at, and it’s like we stop filming and she cannot just sit still, so she has to fill those two months with something. And so we’re just constantly launching new businesses.”

Lamb said they’ve partnered with only local companies to provide clients with designs and materials for updating their houses, taking out the guesswork and frustration that’s part of so many home renovations.

“Anything from a paint color option, to a full ground-up build design,” Lamb explained.

The duo shared current design trends they’re working with, but also gave advice for people who have small budgets but want to make noticeable improvements.

Davis said “paint goes a long way” and also suggested changing out fixtures, including lights, to “transform the look of a room.”

HGTV has not yet announced when season 4 of “Unsellable Houses” will air.