VIDEO: Mina Starsiak Hawk Works Out With Husband

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk recently gave her fans an update about her fitness on Instagram. The mother-of-two shared a brief video that showed her and her husband, Steve Hawk, working out in what appears to be a home gym.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shared a Video of Herself Working Out With Her Husband

The video, uploaded on September 13, began with Mina showing a picture of Kumail Nanjiani without his shirt on taped her mirror to serve as fitness inspiration. She then proceeded to do push-ups while using rotating handles, as her husband did chin-ups in the background. The mother-of-two also ended up doing chin-ups and later used dumbbells to work on her arm muscles. She then did a series of exercises that targeted her abdominal muscles. The video was paired with the song “Treat Myself” by Meghan Trainor.

In the post’s caption, Mina revealed that she has recently lost some weight.

“10 pounds down in the last 3 months, but more importantly…. I feel strong [flexed bicep emoji] Do what’s right for you and makes you feel strong every day. Particularly if you have a smokin’ hot trainer at home [white heart emoji],” wrote the HGTV personality.

Quite a few fans took the time to comment on the post.

“Mina you are a Beast!! Way to go girl!!!” wrote one commenter.

“[Five clapping hands emojis] Good for you guys!!! You look fantastic and you’re obviously beyond strong!!!!’ God bless!!!” added another Instagram user.

“Couples that play together stay together! Way to support each other and your physical health!” shared a different fan.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Been Open About Having Plastic Surgery

Mina Starsiak Hawk has been open about the fact that she decided to have abdominoplasty and a breast augmentation after having her second child, Charlotte in September 2020. She discussed her decision to have plastic surgery during a May 2021 interview on the “Reality With Vicki” podcast, hosted by Vicki Gunvalson. She explained that after her daughter’s birth, she “could probably put a fist through [her] abdominal muscle.” She also noted that she anticipated receiving backlash for undergoing plastic surgery.

“I got a tummy tuck and lipo and I got implants, which I actually wasn’t planning on doing and I knew I would get judgement from some people. I mean comments like why wouldn’t you take all that money and put it towards a personal trainer and a nutritionist. And I just think that’s just leans into this like, okay, you don’t deserve it unless you worked really hard for it. I’m like well I worked really hard for the money to buy it so,” explained the famed home renovator.

She also revealed why she wanted to be transparent about having plastic surgery with her fans.

“I just didn’t want to be going on my family vacation this June and I don’t want to post a picture, you know, on the beach with my kid and people feel like oh see she’s in great shape and she had two kids, why do I suck. Like you don’t suck! I paid for this,” said the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner.

