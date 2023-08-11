‘Windy City Rehab’ Star Announces Retirement

Alison Victoria will need to find a new furniture maker. In the final moments of the Tuesday, August 1 episode of HGTV’s spin-off series “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home”, Victoria’s longtime craftsman and friend of over a decade Ari Smejkal announced that he would be retiring from construction and renovations to focus on his family.

“I don’t want to tell you but I got to retire. […] We’ve been working hard for a long time,” Smejkal told Victoria after pulling her aside to share his retirement news.

“This is someone that I love. This is someone who has been in my life for so long, who has been on this wild and crazy ride with me. Who has stuck with me through all of my ups and all of my downs,” Victoria said of her relationship with Smejkal in a confessional.

Alison Victoria Looks Back on 12 Years of Friendship

Victoria shared a sentimental Instagram post on August 2 to look back on her friendship with Smejkal, who has been featured on “Windy City Rehab” since its premiere season in 2019.

“Oh the places we’ve gone and the spaces we’ve done!” Victoria wrote in her posts caption, “What a wild and crazy ride we’ve been on for the last 12 years. Our friendship is the part I cherish the most. Having each others backs through the highs and lows and always supporting each other when we needed it most. That’s what I’ll remember and what will continue to grow. You will be so missed on [‘Windy City Rehab’], but I can’t wait to see what you do next….and it’s not over until it’s over 💪🏼 Love you Ari!”

Victoria’s post featured photos of herself and Smejkal over the years, both in front of and behind the television cameras while working on renovation projects. Smejkal is seen wearing shirts from his business, Hammer Design Group, in nearly all of the photos.

Fans took to Victoria’s comment section to share their memories of Smejkal’s time on the show.

“Love Ari but he does deserve to retire. He’s made some amazing things and hopefully he will pop in on the show once in awhile and make something special,” one user wrote.

“Ari is one of the best craftsmen I’ve ever seen. I love watching you both together. I wish him years of happiness in his retirement. Not gonna lie, i cried. Love you Ari. ❤️” another fan added.

“He is SO talented. Absolutely love everything he has done for you!! His work will be missed!” a third user commented.

Ari Smejkal Helped Alison Victoria Pull Off Her ‘Dream Home’ Before Retiring

Despite telling Victoria of his plans to retire in the middle of a worksite, Smejkal saw the rest of the project through, meaning his final project before retiring was helping Victoria transform a 6,250 square foot former office space in Chicago into her own “Dream Home”. The space was built in the 1920s and includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Victoria reflected on this reality in the August 8 finale of “Alison’s Dream Home”, where she said, “As of now, my dream home is my last job with Ari. He’s one of my dearest friends and he’s such a big part of my life. It’s bittersweet, and even though it makes me sad there’s just no better way to go out than with this project.”

