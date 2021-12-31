Are Home Depot, Lowe’s & Academy Open New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

If you’re looking for post-holiday shopping or deals to help you kick off the new year right, then you’re likely wondering if Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Academy stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022. The answer is yes, all three chains are open. However, their hours may vary for the holiday.

Lowe’s Closes Has Regular Business Hours New Year’s Eve & Day

A Lowe’s representative confirmed with Heavy that Lowe’s stores will operate on their regular business hours New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022. Lowe’s stores will be open on both holidays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here. They include deals of the day that are offered only online while supplies last. You’ll also see savings by category, such as appliances, bath, lighting, home decor, tools, and outdoor equipment.

Lowe’s also has a Lowe’s for Pros Loyalty Program that you can join. By joining you’ll receive personalized offers for your business, a purchase history for any business account or card registered to that account, and tools that will help you better manage your business. Every week, Lowe’s serves approximately 20 million customers through its more than 2,200 stores located in the United States and Canada, the retailer’s website noted. They also have 15 regional distribution centers across North America.

Home Depot Is Closing Earlier on December 31

A representative for Home Depot confirmed that the retailer’s stores will open at their regular time on New Year’s Eve (December 31), but will close early at 6 p.m. local time.

On New Year’s Day, all stores will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

However, the representative noted: “Customers should always check their local stores for hours, which may vary by location.”

Home Depot will also have specials in place for the new year. A representative told Heavy: “New Year’s deals at The Home Depot focus on storage and organization with up to 25% off Select Storage Solutions. This includes: bike racks, decorative shelving, garage cabinets and storage systems, laundry organization, home office, moving supplies and more.”

You’ll be able to learn all about Home Depot’s specials for New Year’s by visiting the retailer’s website.

Academy’s New Year’s Hours

A representative from Academy shared with Heavy that Academy Sports + Outdoors would be open on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. On New Year’s Day, stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

You can find Academy’s weekly ad here. Simply select which circular you want to view (whether the weekly ad or the fitness guide.) You can also see specials that are unique to your location on Academy’s website.

According to its website, Academy has 259 stores that offer an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping gear. The stores also offer footwear, apparel, and other items geared toward sports and leisure activities. Academy’s headquarters is in Katy, Texas, near Houston. Sales exceeded $5.69 billion in fiscal year 2020.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup