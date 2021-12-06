Hallmark Announces the First New Movies Kicking Off 2022

Crown Media has officially announced the new movies that are going to kick off 2022 for The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. As the Christmas season is coming closer to an end, the new announcements give fans more to look forward to.

Although Hallmark won’t be airing three or more new movies every weekend like they did during the Countdown to Christmas lineup, they still have a new movie every weekend planned for the first part of 2022. Here’s a look at Hallmark’s 2022 lineup, as shared in a Crown Media press release, and the schedule of new movies. The seasonal kickoff used to be called “Winterfest 2022,” but now it’s referred to as “New Year New Movies” instead.

The First New Movie Premieres on New Year’s Day

Hallmark’s kicking off the new season strong with a new movie premiering on New Year’s Day on January 1, 2022. Called “The Perfect Pairing,” this movie stars Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Brennan Elliott shared some pictures from the now-filming LOVE AND ICE WINE, including with co-star Nazneen Contractor. This one is likely to be part of Hallmark's post-Christmas lineup next January or February. 📸 https://t.co/uVq1Dk4ZX0 pic.twitter.com/9T1qUPrEpc — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 29, 2021

This movie began filming back in March.

Hallmark favorite Brennan Elliott starring in LOVE AND ICE WINE, set to start filming tomorrow, though still not sure if it's Christmas-set, or for another season Lifetime already has an ice wine-themed holiday movie, AN ICE WINE CHRISTMAS, in the can 📸 https://t.co/g1HjebrBIE pic.twitter.com/HmW4Tjb6xp — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 21, 2021

The synopsis reads: “Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina finds herself at a winery she panned in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head. The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael’s risky passion project, ice wine.”

The First of a Three-Part Trilogy Airs on January 8

The first of a three-part trilogy of movies under the “Wedding Veil” franchise airs on January 8, starring Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.”

Jen Lilley Stars in a Movie on January 15

Jen Lilley starting a new movie today for Hallmark directed by Christie Will Wolff, LOVE IS TRENDING. 📸 https://t.co/ha2MfHTOOG pic.twitter.com/Cp3AIhkHfU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) January 28, 2021

Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell star in “Love is Trending” on January 15. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Mackenzie Sullivan is a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she’d imagined.”

A Movie About Butlers Premieres on January 22

A movie called “Butlers in Love” premiers on January 22 starring Stacey Farber, Corey Cott, and Maxwell Caulfield. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.”

Emilie Ullerup Stars in a New Movie on January 29

Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James star in “Romancing the Birthday Girl” on January 29. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes. In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother – aware of Taylor’s many anxieties that hold her back – knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love.”

Hallmark Mysteries Has a New Movie Premiering January 9

Although most of the newly announced movies are airing on The Hallmark Channel, there’s one new movie airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries too. This movie premieres on January 9 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Wrapped the film yesterday & am on my way home to spend Thanksgiving w my family. Just look at the beautiful location we’ve been filming at. So grateful for my blessings. I am especially grateful for you & your support, which allows me to do the job I ❤️ so much. Thank you! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TfPVVTaSpl — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) November 24, 2021

It’s called “North to Home” and stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance, and Barbara Niven. All four actresses just starred in Christmas movies this season too.

Blessed to be back up in the liquid sunshine In Vancouver shooting a new Hallmark movie (that I cannot reveal any more about yet). It feels like a hurricane is happening outside. 100% rain and 60 mile an hour winds. But I bet way you won’t even notice when you watch it. ☔️🌧🌬 pic.twitter.com/GFK9udUINH — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) November 15, 2021

The synopsis reads: “Suzanne McBride is excited to spend her birthday with her family. It will be the first time that her three adopted daughters will be together in years. This seems like a great time for a family reunion, but the sisters are each wrestling with unique challenges that threaten to derail this special occasion. Will their bond be strong enough to survive this time together?”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies