What Time Do Home Depot & Lowe’s Open on Black Friday? Hours & Specials

Are you wanting to shop at Home Depot or Lowe’s for Black Friday 2021? If you’re wondering about the specials or what hours the stores open on Friday, November 26, read on for all the details.

Home Depot Stores Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

A Home Depot representative confirmed with Heavy that Home Depot stores will open a little earlier at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. All stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

However, it’s a good idea to check your local store to get the most up-to-date information on when it will be opening, the representative advised. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

The representative shared that Home Depot has a number of specials in place for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can see the full list of deals in your local holiday ad online, they advised. But here are some specials they are highlighting:

BOGO on select tools

Free delivery on all online holiday décor

Free delivery on online fresh-cut Christmas trees now through December

Free two-day delivery on online tools and storage

Savings of up to $750 on select appliances (no rebate, no hassle)

Home Depot is also offering these deals:

$25 off live trees purchased online from 11/25 – 12/1

Select artificial trees starting at $79 beginning 11/24 for Black Friday

1.25-quart live poinsettias for $1.98 (now through 12/1)

Lowe’s Will Be Open for Its Regular Business Hours on Black Friday

All Lowe’s stores are closed for Thanksgiving Day and will reopen for their regular business hours on Black Friday, November 26, 2021, a representative confirmed with Heavy. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

Lowe’s has been offering a full week of Black Friday savings online and in-stores already, with some early deals running from November 18 through December 1.

The deals listed below are just a selection of the Lowe’s Black Friday specials, a Lowe’s representative shared.

If you’re looking for holiday lighting or decor, the following specials are available anywhere but Alaska and Hawaii:

There are also numerous kitchen and bath specials, electronics and smart home specials, windows/walls/ceilings/doors and floor specials, and outdoor and patio specials.

