What Time Do Home Depot & Lowe’s Open on Black Friday? Hours & Specials

Are you wanting to shop at Home Depot or Lowe’s for Black Friday 2021? If you’re wondering about the specials or what hours the stores open on Friday, November 26, read on for all the details.
Home Depot Stores Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
A Home Depot representative confirmed with Heavy that Home Depot stores will open a little earlier at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. All stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
However, it’s a good idea to check your local store to get the most up-to-date information on when it will be opening, the representative advised. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.
The representative shared that Home Depot has a number of specials in place for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can see the full list of deals in your local holiday ad online, they advised. But here are some specials they are highlighting:
- BOGO on select tools
- Free delivery on all online holiday décor
- Free delivery on online fresh-cut Christmas trees now through December
- Free two-day delivery on online tools and storage
- Savings of up to $750 on select appliances (no rebate, no hassle)
Home Depot is also offering these deals:
- $25 off live trees purchased online from 11/25 – 12/1
- Select artificial trees starting at $79 beginning 11/24 for Black Friday
- 1.25-quart live poinsettias for $1.98 (now through 12/1)
Lowe’s Will Be Open for Its Regular Business Hours on Black Friday
All Lowe’s stores are closed for Thanksgiving Day and will reopen for their regular business hours on Black Friday, November 26, 2021, a representative confirmed with Heavy. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.
Lowe’s has been offering a full week of Black Friday savings online and in-stores already, with some early deals running from November 18 through December 1.
The deals listed below are just a selection of the Lowe’s Black Friday specials, a Lowe’s representative shared.
- Up to 40% off Select Tools and Accessories (valid 11/25-12/1)
- Buy One Get One Free select tools from top brands (valid 11/18-1/5/22) (See store for details on which qualify.)
- Up to $150 off select Craftsman Tool storage chests and cabinets via mail-in rebate (valid 11/25-12/1). This includes $30 off $300-499.99, $75 off $500 to $749.99, and $150 off $750 or more.
- $329 Kobalt Quiet Tech 26-Gallon Single Stage Portable Corded Electric Vertical Air Compressor (was $349) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $99 CRAFTSMAN 7 1/4″ Compact Miter Saw with free stand (value of $189) (valid 11/18-1/28/22)
- $298 CRAFTSMAN CFT 41-IN 7-Drawer Steel Rolling Workstation (was $429) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $249 Little Giant Ladders Leveler M22 with Leg Levelers Aluminum 19-ft Reach Type 1A – 300 lbs. Capacity Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder (was $289) (is $259, was $299 in AK/HI) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $159 Kobalt 8-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Horizontal Air Compressor (was $179) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $129 DEWALT XTREME 2-Tool 12-Volt MAX Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (was $199) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $149 Metabo HPT MultiVolt 2-Tool 18-Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Hard Case (was $249) (valid 11/18-1/26/22)
- $99 Kobalt Mechanic Set – Kobalt 309-piece Mechanics Tool Set (Value of $516) (valid 11/18-2/28/22)
- $98 Werner 3.91-ft x 3.91-ft Aluminum Adjustable Work Platform with 300 lbs. Capacity (was $124) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $89.00 Kobalt 24-volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill (was $139) (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $7.98 DEWALT TOUGH GRIP 30-Piece Set High-speed Steel Screwdriver Bit Set (was $14.98) (valid 11/25-12/1)
If you’re looking for holiday lighting or decor, the following specials are available anywhere but Alaska and Hawaii:
- Save on select holiday décor (valid 11/18-11/24)
- $158 GE Colorado Pine Pre Lit Tree (Special Buy) (valid 11/18-11/24)
- Save on select holiday décor (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $89.98 Holiday Living 6-ft Pre-Lit Pop-Up Holiday Snowman (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $79.98 Holiday Living 7.5-ft Highland Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $69 Dr. Seuss 7.5-ft Grinch Christmas Inflatable (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $69 Disney 7-ft Happy Holidays Mickey Mouse Christmas Inflatable (valid 11/25-12/1)
- $5.98 GE StayBright 100-Count 24.7-ft Multicolor LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights (was $9.98) (valid 11/25-12/1)
There are also numerous kitchen and bath specials, electronics and smart home specials, windows/walls/ceilings/doors and floor specials, and outdoor and patio specials.
