Can You Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon?

On August 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern, the world premiere of “House of the Dragon” will finally air. If you want to see episode one as soon as it airs, though, you may be wondering whether or not it is available on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon. The answer is actually a little complicated and dependent on your membership plan and preferred streaming service.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Available on Hulu with an HBO Add-On

You can watch “House of the Dragon” on Hulu, but not if you only have a regular, basic Hulu account. Hulu offers HBO Max as a paid add-on. If you’re interested in testing out HBO before subscribing, you may do it with a free trial that lets you test out the Hulu add-on for a whole week. After signing up, you’ll have access to the service both in real-time and at your convenience.

HBO on Hulu is another option, and it comes with a free week of service.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Not Available on Amazon

HBO is no longer one of the channels available on Prime Channels, The Hollywood Reporter shared last September. Having HBO as an option changed last year, which was to be expected since HBO Max came out. WarnerMedia prefers that users stream its shows on HBO Max, which has never been available through Prime Channels.

Because of this, “House of the Dragon” won’t be on Prime Video. It’s likely to be released digitally at some point, though. If that happens, you’ll be able to watch it on Amazon Video via an extra purchase.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Not Available on Netflix

Unfortunately, Netflix does not have the rights to “House of the Dragon,” so you won’t be able to stream it on that platform. If you search for “House of the Dragon” on Netflix, you will receive recommendations for other titles that are comparable; nevertheless, you will not be able to view the actual program.

Sometimes certain shows are available on Netflix in other countries, even if they aren’t streamed on Netflix in the U.S. However, for UK viewers (for example), “House of the Dragon” can be viewed on Sky TV (not Netflix) rather than HBO Max, Express reported.

Other Streaming Options, Including YouTube

Play

Fire Will Reign Official Promo | House of the Dragon | HBO Max Fire will reign this Sunday August 21 on HBO Max. #houseofthedragon About HBO Max: HBO Max is WarnerBrosDiscovery’s direct-to-consumer offering with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan… 2022-08-18T15:00:50Z

“House of the Dragon” will be available on DirectTV Stream, XFinity, and YouTube TV, according to TheStreamable.com. You may also double-check with your favorite regional cable TV streaming service, just to make sure that HBO is an option available to you, online.

So while you can’t just watch the episodes for free on regular YouTube, if you’re a YouTubeTV subscriber, you’ll be able to watch “House of the Dragon” that way. However, you’ll need the HBO Max or HBO add-on to your YouTube TV account.

In the HBO series “House of the Dragon,” King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) must decide who will become his successor from a group of characters that includes many potential candidates. The series was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal.

Play

Comic-Con Extended Trailer | House of the Dragon (HBO) Targaryens are closer to Gods than to men. #HouseoftheDragon premieres August 21 on @HBOmax. 2022-07-25T02:01:34Z

According to HBO, the finale airs on October 23.

HBO lists the cast as including: “Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup