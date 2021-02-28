How Long Is the Golden Globes 2021? When Does It End?

Tonight Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting as hosts for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC. It serves as the kickoff of awards season after being delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, as a three-hour-long broadcast, it is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

However, since live events notoriously run beyond their scheduled airtime, anyone trying to watch the Golden Globes later should extend their recording time.

Here’s what you need to know:

E! And NBC Are Airing Red Carpet Specials

Red Carpet coverage will look different this year, but it is airing just the same.

Guiliana Rancic and Karamo Brown are joining forces to host Live from E!: Golden Globes for the “the most spontaneous and genuine interviews live from Beverly Hilton with Hollywood’s biggest stars and nominees,” according to the press release.

It will air at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on E!, following the Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes which airs at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

The network’s digital offering can be viewed on Twitter, the E! News App and eonline.com at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

NBC will also be airing a red carpet special, Golden Globes Pre-Show, starting an hour before the award ceremony at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson, the pair will “present live interviews with a slew of nominees as stars from around the globe join in on the conversation with our hosts and each other. In addition, the hourlong telecast will feature the most memorable, funniest and indelible moments in Golden Globe history.”

The ’78th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ Are Airing on NBC with Live Stream Options

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! or NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices via various cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

FuboTV, AT&T TV Now and Hulu with Live TV are among the options.

Fey and Poehler Are Reuniting as Hosts of the 3-Hour Ceremony

This is the fourth time Fey and Poehler are hosting the award ceremony run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler” revealed the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, in a press release announcing their hosting gig.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, added in the release. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

However, the comedic friends will not be taking the same stage. The show will air live with the Parks and Recreation star in the Beverly Hotel in Beverly Hills and the 30 Rock creator in the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

