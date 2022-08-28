How Long Is the VMAs 2022 Show Tonight? When Does It End?

The MTV VMAs are tonight. If you’re planning to watch the Video Music Awards, just how long do they last? What time do the VMAs end tonight? Here are all the details that you need to know.

The VMAs Begin at 8 PM Eastern

According to MTV’s schedule on TV Guide, the VMAs are going to last a little more than three hours, depending on what time you tune in.

The VMAs kick off with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Central.

After the pre-show is over, the actual VMAs are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. According to the TV Guide listing, the awards event is expected to last for three hours, ending at 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central.

It’s worth noting, however, that MTV also has the VMAs scheduled to air an encore presentation for three hours starting at 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central. This also means that if the ceremony happens to go a little long, then it can be easily fit into MTV’s schedule. So while the ceremony is expected to be three hours long, there’s always a slight chance it might go a little longer.

MTV’s schedule also notes that the event is going to last three hours. The official synopsis reads: “The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will honor the biggest names in music with incredible live performances by Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.”

About the VMAs

2022 MTV “VMAs” announce first performers The 2022 “VMAs” will return to celebrate the biggest names in music on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT with show-stopping surprises, epic performances and a fan-filled audience LIVE from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to MTV: goo.gl/NThuhC… 2022-08-04T23:03:07Z

MTV has announced the full list of performers for the 2022 VMAs, Pitchfork reported. They include:

Anitta

Blackpink performing “Pink Venom”

Conan Gray

Dove Cameron

Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Flo Milli

J Balvin

Jack Harlow

JID

Kane Brown

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lizzo

Måneskin

Marshmello and Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! at the Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Saucy Santana

Yung Gravy

MTV shared that Eminem and Snoop Dogg are delivering their first joining performance tonight. They’ll be performing their duet, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

MTV shared: “Currently, both Snoop and Eminem are nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for the song, which is their first collaboration in over 20 years and the second single of Em’s second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. They previously joined together on the 2001 single ‘Bitch Please II,’ an iconic track from The Marshall Mathers LP. Eminem is currently the second-most nominated artist in VMAs history with 60 noms, trailing only behind Madonna, who has garnered 69.”

The VMAs are taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark. MTV shared that the show will also have a “brief pit stop” in the Bronx.

MTV noted: “On August 28, Bad Bunny’s live performance at Yankee Stadium, part of his World’s Hottest Tour, will air live during the broadcast, featuring never-before-seen choreography tailored just for the VMAs. The performance will mark the Puerto Rican rapper’s second VMAs appearance. He debuted at the ceremony in 2019 with a live performance of “Que Pretendes” alongside J Balvin, who is also performing at this year’s show. He also took home his first Moon Person in 2018 for Song of the Summer.”

