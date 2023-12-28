UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow Accused of ‘Abhorrent’ Behavior for ‘Sexy Happy Couple’ Videos

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired on December 27 by the UW System Board of Regents after being accused of “abhorrent” actions, according to a statement from the president of the Universities of Wisconsin.

Gow, 63, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, appeared in online porn videos under the account “Sexy Happy Couple,” which led to his termination as chancellor, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Heavy was able to verify that the graphic videos are still viewable online. Gow and his wife still have an active X page called @SexyHappyCouple. “Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our LoyalFans and OnlyFans sites for fully explicit scenes!” the profile reads. The cover photo shows them standing in a kitchen; the website is called “Sexy Healthy Cooking.”

One X post touted the couple’s OnlyFans page, saying, “If you’re on OnlyFans please check out our solo interview, sex scene and cooking demo.” The couple’s OnlyFans page reads, “Top adult video stars cook, converse and shoot sex scenes with a plant-powered couple. Please subscribe to have full access to complete episodes!”

The couple still have an active account on Pornhub as well, which has 358 subscribers and 72,300 video views. Heavy is not linking to the Pornhub account because the videos show graphic sexual content. “Our vacation sex,” one video is called. The couple’s faces are visible in the videos, which show them engaging in sex acts.

In statements, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh revealed that the Board of Regents voted unanimously to terminate Gow as chancellor, a position he has held at the major public university since 2007.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in the statement: “Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Joe Gow Told a Local Newspaper That the Porn Videos & Books Are a Free Speech Issue Exploring ‘Consensual Adult Sexuality’ With His Wife Carmen Wilson

According to the Journal Sentinel, Gow and Wilson published books “detailing their experiences in the adult film industry, under pseudonyms.” WXOW-TV reported that the pseudonyms are Geri and Jay Hart.

However, the newspaper said they appear in photos in the books and on social media under the “Sexy Happy Couple” name. According to the Journal Sentinel, Gow is claiming it is a free speech issue and the books and videos explore “consensual adult sexuality.”

He decided to “be a little bit more open about these free speech issues,” Gow told The Journal Sentinel.

“There’s nothing said about the University of Wisconsin; there’s nothing said about the chancellor (on the videos),” Gow told the newspaper. “So someone else would have to make those associations. And then someone would have to say those are problematic.”

A September article on the UW-La Crosse website said that Gow had already planned to step down as chancellor at the end of the year and transition back to a faculty role.

That article called him “the longest-serving active chancellor in the UW System and the second-longest-serving chancellor in school history.”

The university article contains a photo showing Gow with his wife and says, “Joe Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson, acknowledge the crowd after Wednesday’s announcement.”

2. Chancellor Joe Gow Is Being Placed on Administrative Leave as He ‘Transitions Into His Faculty Role,’ the Statement Says

According to the statement from Rothman, an investigation will be conducted into Gow.

“As a tenured faculty member, Dr. Gow will be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitions into his faculty role at UW-La Crosse. However, I have filed a complaint this evening with interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan regarding Dr. Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member, asking that such status be reviewed,” Rothman wrote. “In addition, an outside law firm has been engaged to undertake a fulsome investigation of the matter. We anticipate the complaint will be considered in the normal course as dictated by Wis. Admin. Code Ch. 4.”

UW System Regent President Karen Walsh said in the statement:

This Board is charged with the stewardship of our great Universities of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.

According to the statement, the Universities of Wisconsin “serve more than 162,500 students” and award nearly 37,000 degrees each year.

3. Chancellor Joe Gow Was Previously Reprimanded for Inviting a Porn Star to Campus

In 2018, Gow was reprimanded after he “invited a porn star to campus,” according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

That article says the reprimand came for “exercising poor judgment.” The porn star was invited to speak at a free speech event, the newspaper reported at the time.

The letter from then UW System President Ray Cross, published by the Journal Sentinel, said that Cross was “deeply disappointed by your decision to actively recruit, advocate for, and pay for a porn star to come to the UW-La Crosse campus to lecture students about sex and the adult entertainment industry.”

Cross wrote that Gow showed “a lack of responsible oversight with respect to the use of state funds.” The reprimand would affect his salary adjustment, according to Cross’s letter.

4. Chancellor Joe Gow’s Biography Describes Him as a Vegan, Runner & Blues Singer

Just landed at MSP! pic.twitter.com/RS4sLGMsI0 — Sexy Healthy Cooking (@SexyHappyCouple) November 12, 2023

According to his biography, which is still up on the UW-La Crosse website, Gow “became the 10th Chancellor of UW-La Crosse in February of 2007.”

“Throughout his administrative career, Chancellor Gow has consistently furthered liberal arts and professional academic programs to enhance student success,” the bio says.

“Chancellor Gow has served as the President of the National Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences and as a member of the editorial board of the journal Popular Music and Society,” it adds. “He has authored a number of publications on popular music and news media, and serves on the boards of several civic organizations in the La Crosse area. In his spare time he is a guitarist and blues singer. The chancellor also is a vegan and runner.”

5. Joe Gow Graduated With Degrees in Journalism & Speech Communication

Sorrty we listed Tyler's address incorrectly on our post about our debut video https://t.co/A1s7BN1r6O It should be @Tyler_Nixon. We don't want to leave him out because we had so much fun shooting with him! pic.twitter.com/aDSLZOEdpx — Sexy Healthy Cooking (@SexyHappyCouple) November 8, 2023

Gow graduated with a journalism degree from Penn State in 1982, a master’s degree in speech communication from the University of Alabama in 1985, and a Ph.D. in speech communication from Penn State in 1989, according to his university biography.

“He also completed the Management Development Program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in 1998,” the bio says.

Gow previously served “as both the Interim President (2006) and Provost (2004-2006) of Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln,” the bio says, adding, “And earlier in his career Chancellor Gow was the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Minnesota’s Winona State University (2001-2004), as well as both the Associate Dean of Liberal Arts & Sciences (1996-2001) and the Director of the Communication Studies Program (1990-2001) at Alfred University in Upstate New York. While at Alfred he was a three-time recipient of the Alfred University Excellence in Teaching Award.”