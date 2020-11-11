IHOP on Veterans Day 2020: How to Get Free Pancakes

Happy Veterans Day! Stores and restaurants are thanking veterans for their service with deals and freebies, including free pancakes at IHOP.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday to celebrate men and women who served in the armed forces. It is observed this year on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

IHOP is one of many restaurants and businesses to thank veterans for their service, and they’re doing it with free pancakes. Their special red, white and blue pancakes are a tribute to veterans. Read on to learn how to get free pancakes.

Military Service Members Can Receive Free Red, White & Blue Pancakes on Veterans Day

Veterans can enjoy a stack of three red, white and blue pancakes for free this Veterans Day. All you need to do is go to your local IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. To get the deal, just show ID. The accepted identification includes US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in US military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation, according to IHOP’s press release.

Some stores will also offer a combo of two eggs, hash browns and choice of two bacon strips or pork sausage links as a part of the promotion. IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, is a veteran himself. He served as an Army Ranger and in the Gulf War.

“Every year on Veterans Day, IHOP and our franchisees look forward to welcoming our nation’s heroes into our restaurants and serving them a freshly made breakfast all day long in appreciation of their service and sacrifice,” Rebelez said. “I am proud to be part of a brand that honors the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to ensuring our freedom and safety.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs Recently Released its COVID-19 Response Report

The Department of Veterans Affairs released its COVID-19 Response Report on November 9, 2020, which details how the VA responded to the coronavirus pandemic between early January and June 30.

“As the nation’s largest integrated health care system, VA’s COVID-19 response has been robust and far-reaching. This includes 24 current and 75 completed Fourth Mission assignments involving more than 2,000 VA employees helping to support non-Veteran patients and non-VA health care systems,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This report reflects VA’s agility throughout the pandemic to adapt based on lessons learned in order to continue providing safe, quality health care to Veterans as we continue to battle the pandemic.”

The VA hired more than 59,000 additional employees to handle their response to the pandemic. As of November 6, 879,457 veterans and employees were tested for COVID-19, and 67,905 veterans tested positive with 14,168 admitted to VA medical centers for care, the report said.

“The COVID-19 Response Report provides an extensive look at VA’s complex COVID-19 response, including the department’s planning and preparation ahead of the pandemic; the initial crisis response; key COVID-19 policies and directives; interactions and interdependencies with federal and state agencies; and adaptations to health care operations,” a VA press release said. “It provides a forthright view of challenges and issues that VA needed to address in order to effectively respond to the pandemic, such as exchanging supplies, Personal Protective Equipment and deploying health care personnel across the enterprise to meet critical needs in certain areas.”

