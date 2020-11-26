Is Chipotle Open or Closed for Thanksgiving 2020?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re not wanting to cook as much today, you may be wondering if you can get food out from somewhere. Is Chipotle an option for your meal or for a snack later? Unfortunately, Chipotle is not open today.

Chipotle Is Not Open on Thanksgiving

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that the stores are closed for Thanksgiving.

Chipotle is also closed on Christmas Day and it typically closes early on Christmas Eve. The stores are also typically closed on Easter Sunday. They often close a bit early on New Year’s Eve to kick off the New Year, but are open on New Year’s Day.

But what are you going to do for Thanksgiving if Chipotle is closed? There are still many other options. For example, Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving if there is one in your region. And Cracker Barrel is open nationwide and serving holiday meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. As for Taco Bell, some stores may be open and some stores may be closed. Other restaurants that are open include Golden Corral with a Thanksgiving spread, Waffle House, some T.G.I. Friday’s locations with traditional turkey dinners, Tony Roma’s, Ruby Tuesday’s, and even some Popeyes (select restaurants) will have a “Churkey” meal this year along with a Cajun-style turkey.

Chipotle Specials After Thanksgiving

The good news is that the stores will be open again on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. And Chipotle’s delicious limited-time carne asada will still be available. The carne asada is Chipotle’s most tender cuts of steak with signature spices, hand-chopped cilantro, and fresh lime. It’s grilled fresh every day.

Restaurants across the country are also offering to-go options for Black Friday or any other day after Thanksgiving that you are wanting to visit. Customers are able to order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick up directly from mobile shelves, or get delivery. You can order delivery through the website or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, or other services depending on your location. If you do dine-in where available, Chipotle’s FAQ says that guests are separated by six feet in the restaurants and there’s limited dining room capacity. Chipotle previously shared with Heavy that the restaurant is taking many precautions for the pandemic.

Keep in mind that individual store hours in certain regions may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic, even when most stores are open regular hours the day after Thanksgiving. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies. You can find your local Chipotle here.

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

