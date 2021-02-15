Is Mail Delivered on Presidents Day 2021? Are Post Offices Open?

Is mail delivered on Presidents Day 2021? Will the post offices be open today on Monday, February 15, 2021? If you have been waiting for something to arrive in the mail or need to get something out the door, then you may be wondering if mail is delivered today. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Today is a federal holiday, so the U.S. Postal Service won’t be delivering mail. However, you can still use self-service kiosks if you need to go the post office.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Presidents Day Is a USPS Holiday

No, mail will not be delivered today on February 15, 2021. Since Presidents Day (also called Washington’s Birthday) is an official federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service has the day off and won’t be delivering any mail to your home or mailbox.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (which is also Presidents Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed on July 5 this year), Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day (most federal employees will see December 24 treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes this year, since December 25 falls on a Saturday.)

If you need stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. You can also go to the www.usps.com website any time, even on a holiday, and track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find out other relevant information. So you can still do some post office “business” today online, but you can’t actually get anything mailed or receive any mail today.

Post Offices Will Also Be Closed Today, But Lobbies Are Open

U.S. Post Offices are also closed today, since all USPS employees get the day off. No one will be available to help you. However, as always, most USPS post office locations will still have their lobbies open to the general public as they typically do during off hours. So if you need to check your PO Box, you can still stop by in most locations and do that.

If you’re wanting to use a self-service kiosk, that will also be available to you. So you can choose to buy postage through the kiosk and mail your package, but it won’t actually be mailed until tomorrow. If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

If You Need to Mail Something, Try FedEx or UPS

If you’re wondering about other services, FedEx is actually open today, although some services are modified. FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost are modified today. Most offices are open (but call first), Home Delivery is open, FedEx Ground is open, FedEx Custom Critical is open, FedEx Trade Networks is open, and so is FedEx Freight.

As for UPS, services are also available from there today. Pickup and delivery services are available today, but UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations will require one additional business day in transit because USPS is closed. UPS stores and Freight Services are also available.

