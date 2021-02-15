Is the Stock Market Open on Presidents Day 2021?

The stock market has gone viral in 2021, thanks to WallStreetBets and a lot of brand new interest in buying stocks. Quite a few people will likely be wondering if the stock market is open today. Can you buy more GME, AMC, or any other stock that you might be interested in? The answer is no. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are both closed on Presidents Day 2021.

The New York Stock Exchange & Nasdaq Are Closed Today

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today, February 15, 2021, in observance of Presidents’ Day. They will both resume their normal trading hours on Tuesday, February 16 following the three-day holiday.

It’s worth noting that on the NYSE’s official holiday calendar, today is listed as Washington’s Birthday rather than Presidents Day, but the NYSE is still closed.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 16, the NYSE will reopen and then close at its regular times. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, where orders can be entered and queued until the Opening Auction. And the core trading session, with the Opening Auction, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Trading will continue until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. So yes, the stock market will resume its regular hours the day after Presidents Day.

Nasdaq will resume regular hours on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

The Stock Market is Closed on Most Federal Holidays

The New York Stock Exchange observes all U.S. holidays. You can see a full list of trading hours and observed holidays here. The holidays when the NYSE is closed include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington’s Birthday (aka Presidents Day)

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day (Observed) – So this year it will be closed on July 5

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day – (Also closing early on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving)

Christmas Day (Observed) – So this year it will be closed on December 24

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, Nasdaq’s U.S. Equity and Options Markets are also closed today. Other holidays the Nasdaq is closed include:

New Year’s Day (Observed)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Presidents Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day (Observed) – So this year it will be closed on July 5

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Early close the day after Thanksgiving

Christmas (Observed) – So this year it will be closed on December 24

Cryptocurrencies Can Still Be Sold Today

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue as usual on the holiday. There’s really no way to guess what will happen to cryptocurrency on Presidents Day or whether prices will rise or fall. For many, that’s a good reason to keep an eye on cryptocurrency today.

In summary, if you’re new to trading stocks, then it’s important to know that all NYSE and Nasdaq trading is closed on Presidents Day today, although cryptocurrency trading can continue. However, both Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be back on Tuesday operating during their normal hours.

