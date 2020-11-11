Is Wells Fargo Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2020?

Veterans Day is here, and since it’s a national holiday, you might be wondering if your local Wells Fargo branch is open or closed today. Veterans Day is one of 10 bank holidays the Federal Reserve observes, so most Wells Fargo branches will be CLOSED on Wednesday, November 11 to give employees a day off. The banking institution will reopen and resume regular business hours the following day on Thursday, November 12.

Veterans Day is actually the first of two federal holidays that Wells Fargo observes in November. The next bank holiday is Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 26 this year. Read on for a complete rundown of the Wells Fargo holiday schedule, as well as the remaining closures expected for the 2020 holiday season:

Wells Fargo Closes For Most Major & Minor Holidays Each Year

When it comes to the holiday schedule for the Federal Reserve, the website reads, “For holidays falling on Saturday, Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will be open the preceding Friday; however, the Board of Governors will be closed. For holidays falling on Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices will be closed the following Monday.”

Banks typically close for all federal holidays, including minor holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, and Columbus Day, so it should come as no surprise that Wells is closed on Veterans Day this year. You can check out the full list of 2020 holidays the Federal Reserve Bank observes below:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20)

Presidents’ Day/Washington’s Birthday (Monday, February 17)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25)

Independence Day (Friday, July 3)

Labor Day (Monday, September 7)

Columbus Day (Monday, October 12)

Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26)

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25)

The remaining closures for 2020 include Thanksgiving Day (November 26) and Christmas Day (December 25). According to the holiday schedule, the Federal Reserve doesn’t close on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve; however, some branches may close early, depending on your location, so we always recommend calling your local branch to be sure of the hours before making a trip.

Most banks belong to the private sector and are not required to close on any federal holidays, although many choose to close because their daily activities heavily rely on the Federal Reserve to process transactions. There may be some small exceptions to the rule, but you can likely expect most banking institutions to be closed on all of the holidays listed above.

Mobile Banking & ATM Machines Will Still Be Available on Wednesday

It’s worth nothing that many financial institutions have online and mobile banking options, as well as ATM machines that you’ll still be able to use on Veterans Day. So even if your local bank branch is closed, you should have no issues accessing your funds, withdrawing cash, or transferring money to another account if need be. However, some transactions may not process until the following day, so we encourage readers to keep that in mind when planning their holiday finances.

Other services affected by the federal holiday include government services like garbage pickup, as well as local, state and federal courts. The DMV and most county libraries will be closed, although national parks typically remain open on federal holidays.