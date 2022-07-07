James Caan’s Wife: Beloved Actor Was Married Four Times

James Caan, the beloved “Godfather” actor, was married four times. Caan, 82, did not have a wife at the time of his death.

The actor’s family confirmed his death in a statement posted to his Twitter page. The family wrote on July 7, 2022, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

According to the Miami Herald, Caan was survived by five adult children: actor Scott Caan, James Arthur Caan, Jacob Caan, Alexander Caan and Tara Caan.

Here’s what you need to know about James Caan’s wives:

Caan’s Most Recent Divorce Turned Bitter

In 2015, Caan filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Linda Stokes, according to TMZ, which reported that they had two previous divorce actions that were both dismissed.

In 2016, Caan accused his estranged wife of ruining his career, according to TMZ.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, he said he had medical issues and wanted to retire, but his estranged wife’s money demands were forcing him to continue taking roles he didn’t want.

“I am no longer willing to take parts in films and/or television shows which detract from the 50 years I have spent building my reputation,” he wrote, according to TMZ, which cited a movie he appeared in called “Silicon Vampire.” They had two children together, and he was paying $13,000 a month in child support, according to TMZ.

However, Caan also praised Linda to TMZ, saying, “Linda is a beautiful woman who gave me 2 beautiful sons which helped enrich my life tremendously, and I’ll always be indebted to her for that.” He was ordered to pay her $400,000, TMZ reported. Closer Weekly reports that the divorce was finalized in 2017.

According to her IMDb profile, Stokes is an actress and costume designer who married Caan in 1995.

Ingrid Hajek

Is Ingrid Hajek Still Alive Or Dead? https://t.co/LAgdonFFVU — Hi5connectgh.com (@hi5connectgh) July 7, 2022

Hajek, a model, was Caan’s third wife. Closer Weekly reports that he was 49 and she was 29 when they wed. They were married five years, divorcing in 1995, and they had a son named Alexander James Caan in 1991.

According to The Buffalo News, Hajek “grew up near Caan in New York City. The ceremony took place Sunday on a yacht, Regentsea, in the harbor at Marina Del Rey.”

Caan’s then 14-year-old son Scott served as his best man, according to the newspaper, which reported that Caan and Hajek were introduced by friends and that she had been married once before.

Sheila Caan, Caan’s Second Wife, Also Dated Elvis

According to Closer Weekly, Caan’s second wife was Sheila Ryan, whom he married in 1976. The publication describes her as a “former Playboy cover girl and Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend.”

They divorced after being married for two years and had a son together, Scott Caan, in 1976, Closer Weekly reports.

According to FindaGrave, she died at age 60 in 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death was listed as cancer.

According to Elvis Presley News, she was on the cover of a 1973 edition of Playboy. That site quoted her of meeting Elvis:

The first time I met Elvis I was in Las Vegas. Joe Esposito brought me backstage after the second show. Elvis came out of the dressing room he had this towel wrapped around his neck and there were thirty people in the room. He walks out and the first thing that he does, it was just but that once in a lifetime magical thing. He just walks out of the room and boom, it was magic. And I knew right at that moment, I think most women have that feeling… I knew that I was gonna spend a lot of time with him…It was fate.

Scott Caan’s IMDb profile says, “Scott was born on August 23, 1976 in Los Angeles, California. He spent his childhood being shuttled between his parents’ homes. His mom is actress and model Sheila Ryan; the Caans divorced when Scott was a year old. He has an older half-sister, Tara, and three younger half-brothers: Alexander, Jacob, and James. His paternal grandparents were German Jewish immigrants.”

The site adds of Scott, a film actor, “Scott benefited from his father’s hands-on approach to child rearing; the elder Caan reportedly took a five-year hiatus to coach all of his son’s little league teams.”

Dee Jay Mathis Was Caan’s First Wife

According to Closer Weekly, Caan’s first wife was Dee Jay Mathis, an actress he married in 1961 after dating her for two years.

You can see a photo of Mathis here.

They were married in front of family and friends and had a daughter together in 1964 named Tara Caan, according to Closer Weekly.

They divorced after five years of marriage, the publication reported.

“Dee Jay Mattis is an actress, known for Frankie and Johnny (1966) and The Patsy (1964),” her IMDb profile reads.

