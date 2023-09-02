Jane Slagsvol, Jimmy Buffett’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Famed singer Jimmy Buffett was married to second wife Jane Slagsvol at the time of his death.

Buffett, 76, who died of an unspecified illness on September 1, 2023, was previously married to Margie Washicheck from 1969 to 1971, according to Today.

He married Slagsvol in 1977, the same year he released his signature hit “Margaritaville,” and remained married to her until he died, Today reported. The couple had three children together.

1. Jimmy Buffett Died Surrounded by His Family

A statement on Buffett’s website revealed that he “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement continued.

According to Today, Buffett and his wife had three children. The family’s statement did not specify a cause of death.

The couple’s daughter Savannah Jane Buffett has a website. “Born on June 1, 1979 in Aspen, Colorado, Savannah Jane Buffett had a passport before she could walk, traveling the world with her parents, one of whom is the legendary singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett,” it says, adding that she has worked in musical consulting, broadcasting, and as an author.

Buffett and Slagsvol also share daughter Sarah Delaney, born in 1992, adopted son Cameron Marley, according to The Sun.

Daughter Sarah Delaney Buffett shared a photo of the entire family on Instagram and wrote of her dad, “Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to the guy in the pink and floral!”

2. Jimmy Buffett Spotted His Future Wife in Key West, ‘Wearing a Tight, Long Pink Dress’

According to Time Magazine, Buffett first spotted Slagsvol in Key West.

She was a college student on spring break from the University of South Carolina and he was singing in a local bar when he spotted her, Time reported, “wearing a tight, long pink dress that made a lasting impression on me.”

According to Time, they moved in together, and Slagsvol did not return to college. By 1977, they were married in Aspen with the “Eagles” as a wedding band.

In his biography, Buffett discussed how his wife changed the band’s look from “grungy” to professional clothing, according to The Sun.

3. Jimmy Buffett Fled Tennessee & His ‘Bad First marriage’

According to Time Magazine, in 1971, Buffett “fled Tennessee and a bad first marriage and wound up at the end of the road in Key West.”

“Back then I was havin’ such a good time bein’ me,” Buffett told the magazine. “I was like a flower in bloom.”

According to the Sun, Buffett’s first wife Margie Washicheck was a beauty queen from Alabama.

4. Jimmy Buffett Shared Song Lyrics With a Picture of His Wife on Instagram

Buffett sometimes wrote about his love for Slagsvold on Instagram. He shared a photo of her young and the lyrics, “I’ll just keep on moving

When the forecast calls for rain

You just keep on being

The lady I can’t explain.”

In 2021, Buffett shared a photo with Jane Slagsvol on Instagram and wrote, “With you I’d walk anywhere #44years.”

5. Jane Slagsvol Left Jimmy Buffett for a Time, But They Reunited in 1991

According to the Time interview, Slagsvol left Buffett for a time and got sober, but they got back together in 1991 and remained together until his death.

“I’d been with Jimmy since I was child, through the craziest times, and I didn’t have a clue who I was. So I left. I got sober,” she said, according to Time.

