Jimmy Buffett Children & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Famed singer Jimmy Buffett left behind three children with his second wife Jane Slagsvol.

Jimmy Buffett’s kids are Cameron Marley Buffett, Savannah Buffett, and Delaney Buffett.

Buffett, 76, passed away from skin cancer on September 1, 2023, according to TMZ. He had two daughters and a son with Slagsvol, to whom he was married since 1977.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jimmy Buffett Was Surrounded by His Family, Friends & Dogs When He Passed Away

In the end, Buffett was surrounded by his family when he died. A statement on Buffett’s website revealed that he “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement continued.

The family’s statement did not specify a cause of death, but TMZ reported that he had been in hospice care.

2. Buffett’s Daughter Savannah Jane Buffett Has Worked in the Music Industry

The couple’s daughter Savannah Jane Buffett has a website. “Born on June 1, 1979 in Aspen, Colorado, Savannah Jane Buffett had a passport before she could walk, traveling the world with her parents, one of whom is the legendary singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett,” it says, adding that she has worked in musical consulting, broadcasting, and as an author.

The website bio continues, “Quickly getting used to the get-up-and-go lifestyle, Savannah spent her childhood moving around, living in New York, Nashville, Malibu, Aspen, St. Barths and many tour buses, with a wanderlust emerging that has stayed with her to this day.”

It says that she wrote children’s books and then worked in the Los Angeles music scene, where she spent time “DJ-ing and promoting parties with a laid back vibe.” She has also had a radio show and an apparel brand, according to her website.

Savannah Jane Buffett is on Instagram.

3. Jimmy Buffett Also Has a Daughter Named Sarah Delaney Buffett, Who Is a Producer & Director

Buffett and Slagsvol also share daughter Sarah Delaney, born in 1992, according to The Sun.

Sarah Delaney Buffett is also on Instagram.

Daughter Sarah Delaney Buffett shared a photo of the entire family on Instagram and wrote of her dad, “Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to the guy in the pink and floral!”

“Delaney Buffett was born on April 1, 1992 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She is a producer and director, known for The Spring (2017), City of Angles (2016) and Up the Stairs (2018),” her IMDb profile says.

4. Jimmy Buffett & His Wife Have a Son Cameron Marley Buffett

According to the son, the Buffetts adopted son Cameron Marley.

He shared a picture showing him with Jimmy Buffett and another person on Instagram and wrote, “Kygo. Such a cool guy.”

5. Jimmy Buffett met His Wife in the 1970s in Key West

According to Time Magazine, Buffett first spotted Slagsvol in Key West.

She was a college student on spring break from the University of South Carolina; he was establishing a singing following in a local bar, and she was “wearing a tight, long pink dress that made a lasting impression on me,” Time reported.

According to Time, they moved in together, and Slagsvol did not return to college. They married in 1977 as he burst into fame with “Margaritaville,” but they broke up for several years before reuniting in 1991, according to Time.

In 2021, Buffett shared a photo with Jane Slagsvol on Instagram and wrote, “With you I’d walk anywhere #44years.”

His first wife was Margie Washicheck, a “pert beauty queen,” according to Daily Mail.

