Friends’ Co-Stars Are ‘Reeling’ Over Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew Perry’s main co-stars on the hit show “Friends” have yet to release statements because they are “reeling” over his death, according to Page Six.

Page Six is reporting that the main castmates – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox – are planning to release a joint statement about Perry’s death from an apparent drowning.

Perry was found dead at age 54 in the jacuzzi of his home. The official cause of death is pending until toxicology tests can be completed, according to CNN. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists the death as “deferred” pending further information.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Surviving Castmates Considered Matthew Perry to Be Like a ‘Brother,’ Reports Say

According to Page Six, an industry source said the castmates are devastated, which may explain their silence, which has been conspicuous amid the flood of tributes.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” a source told Page Six.

“It’s just devastating.”

Daily Mail also quoted a source close to Kudrow as saying she was thinking of adopting his dog and was concerned that prescription medications combined with the heat of the jacuzzi could have played a role in his death.

According to Fox News, Perry said starring in the show, which ran for a decade, changed his life. “The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it,” Perry said during the cast members’ 2021 reunion, according to Fox.

He continued, “You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked.”

“We stay in touch, maybe not every day. WE have such a bond from having done this show and forged this very tight relationship, anytime you text or call someone, they’re gonna pick up. They’ll be there,” Kudrow said during the reunion, according to Fox News.

Others Associated With ‘Friends’ Have Issued Statements About Matthew Perry’s Death

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Although the core castmates were silent as of October 29, 2023, others associated with the popular program have spoken out.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with series director Kevin Bright, issued a joint statement that read, according to Stylecaster. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” the trio wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,” their tribute continued. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry’s character’s some-time girlfriend, wrote on Instagram, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Actress Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s mom on “Friends,” wrote a tribute on her X page: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

