Matthew Perry Cause of Death: How Did ‘Friends’ Star Die?

Matthew Perry, the star of the iconic television series “Friends,” has died, and his cause of death was associated with “apparent drowning,” according to TMZ.

TMZ broke the news of Perry’s sudden and surprise death on the evening of October 28, 2023.

The formal cause of death has not been released, but TMZ provided some details on how Perry died. According to TMZ, Perry was discovered on Saturday, October 28, 2023, “at an L.A.-area home … where we’re told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It’s unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.”

Perry was 54 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry Was Found Dead in a Jacuzzi, TMZ Reported

According to the entertainment website, Perry was found in a jacuzzi. It’s not clear whose home he was at or whether it was his own.

TMZ further reported that there were “no drugs found at the scene” and that authorities do not suspect foul play in Perry’s death.

Perry, of course, is beset known as Chandler Bing on the television series “Friends.” An autopsy and presumably toxicology testing will need to be done before a formal cause of death is determined.

Matthew Perry’s Final Posts on ‘X’ Were About ‘Perfect Movies’ & Mental Health

Perfect movies: 1) Back to the Future, 2) Midnight Run, 3) _________? -I'm Mattman — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 26, 2023

Perry last posted on X, formerly Twitter, on October 26, 2023.

“Perfect movies: 1) Back to the Future, 2) Midnight Run, 3) _________? -I’m Mattman,” he wrote.

Let's make stigmas a stigma. -I'm Mattman #mentalhealth — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 25, 2023

On October 24, 2023, he posted, “Let’s make stigmas a stigma. -I’m Mattman #mentalhealth.”

Before that, he had not posted since November 2022, when he wrote, “Oh Canada, how I’ve missed you! So nice being back to my home country to share a glimpse of my story with you all. To all of you who have come out to @hotdocs to listen to me speak about my journey with @tompowercbc – it means the world, thank you.”

Matthew Perry Was Open About Substance Abuse Over the Years

According to an article on the Sanctuary Lodge website, Perry was in recovery from substance abuse.

“Perry has now spoken out about how his addictions affected him and the fact that it was all happening in the public eye,” the article says, quoting him as saying, “I’m a pretty private person, but I was on a TV show that 30 million people were watching. So people knew. It was so public what was happening to me.”

The article says Perry had “two stints in rehab,” adding that “the actor is now in recovery and is helping to promote Phoenix House, the rehabilitation centre that helps those dealing with similar problems to his.”

Again, though, it’s not known whether substance abuse played any role in Perry’s cause of death. In a section called “Dark Days” the Sanctuary Lodge wrote, “Perry has admitted that, during his darkest days, he was drinking two pints of vodka each day in conjunction with up to thirty pills. Nevertheless, he now uses his experiences to help others.” a

“The best thing about me is that an alcoholic can come up to me and say ‘can you help me?’ and I can say, ‘yes I can,'” he said, according to the site.