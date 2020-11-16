Why Fans Think Angelina Pivarnick Is Getting A Divorce

Jersey Shore fans think Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira might be getting divorced. The stars unfollowed each other on social media, Angelina removed the “Larangeira” name from her bio on Instagram and Chris posted about getting his “dirty hampster” tattoo removed. The speculation first started among Redditors, who questioned the current status of the couple.

The tattoo removal seemed to be the biggest hint for viewers. “Pretty sure its over between Chriss & Angelina, they unfollowed each other on instagram & now this post from Chris,” one person wrote. “Anyone else see this? also, angelina’s bio no longer says ‘angelina marie larangieira’. divorce city?” another asked.

“Does anyone know a good tattoo removal place? I think it’s time to get rid of this s*** lol,” he wrote on Instagram on November 15.

Heavy reached out to Angelina for comment about her marriage but didn’t immediately hear back.

Angelina Made Chris Get The ‘Dirty Hampster’ Tattoo

Angelina’s Fiancé Will Never Forget She’s A ‘Dirty Little Hamster’ | How Far Is Tattoo Far? | MTVWatch as Angelina from ‘Jersey Shore’ and her fiancé, Chris, give each other tattoos that they’ll never forget. Catch all new How Far Is Tattoo Far? Thursdays at 9/8c on @MTV! #HowFarIsTattooFar #MTV Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC Hosted by Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, How Far Is Tattoo Far? puts relationships to the ultimate… 2018-10-18T14:00:00Z

While some could argue that the tattoo isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing, Chris got the tattoo in 2018 while he was on the MTV show How Far Is Tattoo Far.

Angelina and Chris agreed to blindly pick each other’s tattoos and supposedly didn’t know what they were getting until the tattoo was finished. Chris picked for Angelina to get an engagement ring that says “third times a charm” on her thigh, and Chris also wound up with a tattoo on his leg. Chris hampster, however, is also defecating.

Angelina, who earned the nickname dirty hampster while on Jersey Shore, didn’t see a problem with the tattoo. At the beginning of the episode, Angelina told him, “I want to f*** with you.”

“What the f*** is this thing?” he asked when he saw the tattoo for the first time. “This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You couldn’t have thought of anything better than this?”

“Now you have me on you forever!” Angelina exclaimed. When he asked what was coming out the bottom of the hampster, Angelina revealed it was “period s***.”

“You can just take it as a compliment that I wanted to put me on you. It’s cute. It has eyelashes like me. You love my eyelashes,” she said. “You should be happy that I put that on you.”

Angelina and Chris Haven’t Responded To The Marriage Rumors

The MTV stars didn’t immediately respond to the speculation about their marriage. Chris posted a tribute to his father, which wasn’t liked on commented on by Angelina.

“People say we were so similar in so many ways but the truth is I wish I could be half the man he was. You couldn’t find one person to ever say anything bad about him. I miss you dad and will always love you,” he wrote. “I just hope I can make you proud until we meet again.”

Angelina shared an Instagram story on November 15 of her at a bar with a friend. She shared a video of herself drinking a beer and wrote, “much needed.” Then she shared a photo with her friend, Chucky, and thanked him for always being there for her.

On November 9, Angelina shared a cryptic message where she said she had been “lied to.”

“I’ve been stabbed in the back by those I needed most. I’ve been lied to by those I love,” the MTV personality wrote. “And I have felt alone when I couldn’t afford to be. But at the end of the day, I had to learn to be my own best friend because there’s going to be days where no-one is going to be there for me but myself!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

