Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Says She Was ‘Lied To’

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shared a cryptic message before the premiere of Family Vacation. The MTV personality claimed she had been “stabbed in the back” and “lied to” by people she loved, as noted by Monsters and Critics. The publication shared a screenshot of her message, which was originally posted to her Instagram account on November 9.

“I’ve been stabbed in the back by those I needed most,” she wrote. “I’ve been lied to by those I love. And I have felt alone when I couldn’t afford to be. But at the end of the day, I had to learn to be my own best friend because there’s going to be days where no-one is going to be there for me but myself!”

The message could have been a reference to her female Jersey Shore co-stars, who gave a mean-spirited speech at Angelina’s wedding. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” and Deena Cortese faced a backlash from viewers for saying things like Angelina was the “dump to their island” and the “Rob to their Kardashians.” It ended with Angelina in tears and the girls being booed off the dance floor. The Staten Island native and her guests were not pleased with the girls saying the bride was “the trash to their bags,” and the “throw-up to their hangovers.”

Snooki Quit Jersey Shore After The Drama At Angelina’s Wedding

Snooki maintained that the speech was a joke, and even though Angelina was laughing while they were talking she soon broke into tears. “I know that my husband that I just married is extremely hurt that these girls are saying this about his wife,” she said. “It’s the wrong f***ng place; it’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.”

The dramatic incident led Snooki to quit the series. “I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun,” she said. “I just love my roomies always. Jersey Shore is literally my life, like I never would have met my best friends. So the fact that it has to end like this for me really sucks.”

The MTV alum later confirmed that she was “retiring” from the show on her podcast in December. “I’m putting myself out there, and I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama,” she said, as noted by Us Weekly.

“Jersey Shore is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. And lately, it’s just like, everything is so serious,” she continued. “I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as.”

The Jersey Shore Crew Is Heading Into Season 4 on Bad Terms

Heading into the new season, Angelina confirmed that things between her and her female co-stars were not good. In Season 4 its up to the guys–and Pauly D– to “reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best,” according to the press release from MTV. “The future of this family is going sideways real quick,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added in the trailer.

Since the girls made fun of people from Staten Island, Vinny Guadagnino said on a preview special for Season 4 that his female roommates had upset and entire island of people. “Staten Islanders are a rough crowd to begin with,” he said, according to app.com. “Once you make fun of the Staten Island dump, that’s not a good look. You got to know your crowd… I respect that the girls tried to tell a couple of jokes, but that’s when everything went sideways.”

“I think where they went wrong was to insult the island when the entire island shut down to be at this wedding,” DJ Paul DelVecchio–aka Pauly D–added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV, starting November 19.

