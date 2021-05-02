Deena Nicole Gives Birth, Shares First Photos of Baby Boy

Deena Nicole gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on May 1, 2021. The “Jersey Shore” star and her husband, Chris, named their newborn son Cameron Theo. He joins big brother CJ, making them a family of four.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of [four]. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 p.m. weighing 7 [pounds], 3 ounces, and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” Deena captioned an Instagram post on May 2.

Deena documented her second pregnancy on Instagram, frequently posting updates for her 3.3 million followers. Just three days ahead of her due date, she shared that her second pregnancy was “really amazing” despite feeling like the “last month” was “dragging.” Overall, however, Deena said that the pregnancy “flew by.”

She went on to say that she was “definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love .. but also feeling a little mom guilt because my first baby is no longer gonna be the only one.”

Deena Shared the First Photos of Cameron on May 2

The first photo that Deena shared was one of her with Chris and baby Cameron, taken shortly after he was born. The second photo was of baby Cameron wearing an olive green sleep sack with a matching hat, both customized with his name.

The third post in the set was a video of Cameron, as he laid moving his legs and his mouth. The next photo was one of a proud Chris, holding his newest son in Deena’s hospital room. Deena was pictured her baby boy next, as he was swaddled up in a hospital blanket and had a pacifier in his mouth.

Deena added a still photo of Cameron sleeping in his hospital bassinet, before sharing a sweet photo of her with Chris and the baby, all wearing matching olive green outfits. Chris’ shirt read “Best Day Ever” while Deena’s longer, sleep-style shirt read “Mama Bear.” Cameron was dressed similarly, in the aforementioned olive green sleep slack and matching hat.

Two more pics of a sleeping baby Cameron followed.

Deena’s Second Pregnancy Was Filmed for ‘Jersey Shore’

Deena’s most recent pregnancy has been documented by MTV’s video cameras. According to Page Six, her pregnancy will be featured on upcoming episodes of “Jersey Shore.”

Deena and Lauren Sorrentino were pregnant for several months together, and bonded over being pregnant. The women grew very close over the past few months, even deciding to do a joint babymoon ahead of the births of their boys.

While Deena was due in early May 2021, Lauren and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino won’t be welcoming their baby boy for a couple more weeks. Lauren’s due date is believed to be later this month. Lauren has also been chronicling her pregnancy on social media for her fans, posting “bumpdates” and other fun things for her Instagram followers.

