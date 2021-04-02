PHOTOS: Deena Nicole Shares Photos From Her Maternity Shoot

The Jersey Shore family is only going to get bigger starting later this month!

Reality star Deena Nicole is getting ready to welcome another little meatball into the world. She and her husband Chris Buckner are expecting another boy — Cameron Theo Buckner — who will join big brother CJ, making them a family of four, in just a few more weeks.

On Friday, April 2, Deena shared some sweet photos from her maternity photoshoot that took place on March 27. Deena posted a teaser of the photos on her Instagram account last week, posting a black-and-white shot of her with her son CJ.

“Had our Maternity shoot today. Can’t wait for you all to see our beautiful photos,” she captioned the pic, in which she wore a long dress and a flower crown as she cradled her 35-week baby bump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Deena Almost Didn’t Do Maternity Photos & Revealed Her Thoughts on Having More Kids

Deena admitted that she almost didn’t have maternity photos taken. In the caption of her Instagram post, Deena said that she was leaning toward not doing photos, mainly because this is her second child. However, she ultimately decided to have the pictures done because she and Chris may not have any more children in the future.

“I was on the fence on doing Maternity photos this time around being it’s our second .. but I thought about it and this might be our last pregnancy and I really wanted to include CJ.. we went to the same place we did CJs maternity photos and it felt so perfect,” she captioned the photo set.

Deena and Chris went with a baby blue theme for their maternity photos. She wore a floor-length, light blue gown with a lace overlay, while Chris wore a pair of denim jeans and a light blue short-sleeve top, matching with the couple’s toddler.

Deena shared the sweet memories with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, many of whom commented on the pics. Of course, she got plenty of love from her Jersey Shore co-stars, too!

“Beautifully stunning!!! I love them all so much,” Lauren Sorrentino commented. Her husband Mike added the heart-eyes emoji.

“Crying !! So beautiful,” added Snooki.

Deena & Lauren Sorrentino Had a Joint Babymoon

Due just a few weeks apart, Deena and Lauren have been embracing their time being pregnant together. In fact, the Buckners and the Sorrentinos decided to have a joint babymoon ahead of their new arrivals.

According to Us Weekly, both families enjoyed a getaway in Pennsylvania last month. Deena and Lauren both shared photos from their trip, each showing off their respective baby bumps.

At 27 weeks and three days, Lauren revealed that she “finally popped” on the trip. She posted an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump while standing in front of a lake. In another pic, Lauren and Mike smiled while wearing their winter coats.

Meanwhile, Deena shared similar pics of her and Chris standing in the snow. In the caption on another pic, Deena wrote, “snowy with a chance of meatballs,” as she held her growing tummy. At the time, she said she was 32 weeks along in her pregnancy.

