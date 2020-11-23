Jersey Shore Fans Start Petition To Fire Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick will be kicked off the MTV reality show if some fans get their way. A Change.org petition garnered hundreds of signatures after the creator, Jennifer Smith, said Angelina was never a “wanted” member of the cast.

“Angelina was never a wanted member & we all want to see her removed permanently & want the OG cast showing whatever they would like to show, their lives, new vacations, etc,” Smith wrote in the description of the petition. “We are done with Angelina’s drama & tearing the JS family apart for absolutely no reason! Please keep the girls around but lose her we are all done with her drama, 3rd time wasn’t a charm! We still don’t care for her!!”

“I’m a big fan of the show. I’ve watched it from day one Angelina is nothing but a horrible person does not deserve to be part of the Jersey Shore family,” supporter Jessenia Maietta said.

Angelina Is Still Upset About The Wedding Speech

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation starts off with the wedding drama. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi followed through on her threat to quit the show after she faced backlash for her mean-spirited toast at Angelina’s November 2019 nuptials.

The crowd booed her and Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who insulted Staten Island in a room full of Staten Islanders. Angelina is still upset with the girls for offended her guests and the girls are furious with Angelina for letting them take heat from viewers. This season it will be up to the guys to bring everyone together, with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino nicknaming himself, “The Mediator.”

“Even if it’s a joke between us, I don’t think it should’ve been said in front of people that don’t know those jokes,” Angelina said on the Season 4 premiere. “I thought it was a little f***ed up.”

Jenni & Deena Revealed They Were Being Attacked Online

Jenni and Deena commiserated about the social media hate they were receiving after giving the offensive bridesmaids speech.

“Social media is the devil,” Jenni said while talking to Deena. “They’re attacking my parenting and the type of karma I deserve. [They’re] saying I should get kicked on and spit on and, ‘I hope your daughter goes through what you put Angelina through.’ It’s really painful. I’m getting thousands, thousands of comments.”

Making things worse was Angelina, who “liked” some of the comments about her co-stars.

Months after the wedding, Deena still wasn’t interested in working things out with Angelina. “It was a rough couple of months,” she said. “I can’t come back from that and I don’t want to put myself in that situation again.”

While the episode ended with Deena and Jenni being upset, Angelina was willing to meet with the girls. “I’ve been willing to sit down with them,” she said. “Just because I go back at them on social media because they come at me doesn’t mean I’m not willing to sit down with them.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

