Jersey Shore Star Announces Pregnancy

It’s official: The Jersey Shore family is growing! Self-proclaimed meatball Deena Cortese confirmed that she and her and husband, Chris Buckner, are expecting baby No. 2.

The MTV personality took to Instagram, where she shared the news with a pumpkin-patch themed announcement. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” she wrote. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!” She added: “Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant.”

The family-of-three wore T-shirts with sayings like “I smell a child” and “Can’t scare me, my wife is pregnant!” The pumpkins had baby No. 2’s expected due date and a sonogram picture. Deena’s son CJ smiled widely for the photos.

Chris’ comment was one of the most popular ones under the post, which garnered more than 600,000 likes from her 3.1 million followers. “Anotha 1 ! Love you so much, babe. To the best mama bear ever!” he wrote.

She also received well wishes from her Jersey Shore castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is no longer participating in the series after the controversial bridesmaid speech she gave at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. “So excited for you!” she wrote.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley said it was the “best news” and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino simply said, “Congratulations. Wife Lauren Sorrentino added, “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys 🙏🏼 another little meatball 🤗 love you.”

Deena also received a comment from psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann. Chris and Deena previously appeared in Couples Therapy in 2014, which Dr. Jenn hosted. She was pleased to see they were expanding their family. “OMG!!! Congrats!!!” she wrote.

Deena & Chris Went on Couples Therapy Before They Moved In Together

Deena has “extreme” obsessive-compulsive disorder, also known as OCD, and since she and Chris were planning on moving in together, she figured it would be a good opportunity to do Couples Therapy since they were going to be sharing a living space.

“We ended up realizing we had a lot more problems than we thought,” she told NJ.com, adding that Dr. Jenn helped her more than anyone else ever had.

Chris agreed that it helped their relationship. “Deena and I took it seriously and it was beneficial to our relationship,” he told the news outlet. “Do we still argue? Of course. But arguments have turned into constructive conversations. We stopped trying to one-up each other because it got us nowhere.”

Snooki Announced She Was Retiring From Jersey Shore in December 2019

After audio from Angelina’s wedding leaked, where parts of Snooki’s mean-spirited bridesmaid speech could be heard, the former MTV personality revealed she was leaving the series.

“I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on her podcast, as noted by E! News. “And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I’m just like…I just can’t do it anymore.”

She said the decision was hard but she didn’t want to be away from her children anymore. “I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” she said. “I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

