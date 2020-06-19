Angelina Threatens to Expose Mean Texts After Snooki Quits

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick threatened to expose mean texts from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese after her wedding drama aired. Aside from when audio of the badly received roast leaked, the girls have remained silent about what went down at Pivarnick’s November wedding to Chris Larangeira in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

During the speech, Pivarnick was laughing it off, with some fans unsure why she got so upset. “What’s the confusion ???? My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” she tweeted on June 19. “I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad DONt get it twisted.”

Polizzi, Farley and Cortese accused Pivarnick of stirring the drama. “Lol they can say whatever their hearts desire. Lol. Of course angelina is the bad guy again. What else is new. I’ve been dealing with this since 2009,” Pivarnick wrote.

It wasn’t about me. I can take a joke. It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing. https://t.co/YnavCfXZj9 — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) June 19, 2020

While the girls tried to defend themselves, Pivarnick threatened to release texts where they were talking about her. “I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking shit about me the night of my wedding?” she tweeted. “And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go.”

Farley Reportedly Claimed Pivarnick Tried to ‘Sabotage’ Her Brand

Before the episode aired, it seemed like Pivarnick and Cortese were on good terms while things with Farley and Polizzi were still shakey. “I texted all of them and I spoke to them,” she wrote. “Deena and me had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke jenni I texted I wanna move past this and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand etc. Not saying sorry at all.”

Farley told a different story, saying she apologized to Pivarnick as soon as the speech was over. She claimed she couldn’t see what Pivarnick was tweeting because she was blocked. “I have the real texts,” Farley wrote. “I also apologized the second we sat down at the table… let her keep running her mouth.”

I kept my mouth shut for 7 months for the integrity of the show… but now the shows over @angelinamtvjs … you should unblock me if your gonna lie on IG live… because texts don’t lie 😙 — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) June 19, 2020

Farley resented that Pivarnick didn’t smooth things over with them sooner, saying the only reason she reached out was because MTV made her. “There was a lot of tears… but seeing my girls Deena and nicole cry hurt me more… never want anyone I love to feel like that… and if Angelina was truly our friend, she would’ve made it stop,” she wrote.

Cortese didn’t live tweet like the rest of the girls, but she issued a statement on June 19 where she said that they were getting threats for months and that she doesn’t have a “mean bone” in her body. “I love you so much D. I wish I could have taken that pain away… but I’m so thankful for your friendship and knowing after tonight’s episode you would be okay. You are so amazing and don’t ever forget that,” Farley added after sharing Cortese’s message.

Snooki Asks Pivarnick to ‘Expose’ The ‘Mean Girls’

Polizzi didn’t tweet as much as Pivarnick or Farley, but she did chime in about the texts. “Expose the mean girls Angelina,” she tweeted. “Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives.”

Polizzi had already confirmed this was her final season of Jersey Shore. She reiterated she wouldn’t be coming back when a fan tweeted about the roast. “Well you’ll be pleased to know i won’t be around for next season,” she wrote.

The self-proclaimed meatball also shared Cortese’s message, saying their intentions at Pivarnick’s wedding weren’t bad. “Amen. We love all of you and thank you for realizing we aren’t jerkoff mean girls as depicted for two seasons,” she said. “Thank you for supporting Jersey Shore.”

READ NEXT: Chris Larangeira: Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Reacts to Wedding