Lauren Sorrentino Gives Her Final Pregnancy Update on Social Media

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are awaiting the arrival of their first child, who is due later this month. On May 24, Lauren took to Instagram to give a pregnancy update. The post, which was uploaded on her unborn child’s Instagram account, included a picture of the 36-year-old posing with her hand on her stomach in what appears to be her backyard. Her dog, Moses, sat by her feet while looking off into the distance.

Lauren Revealed That the Post Will Be Her Final Pregnancy Update

In the post’s caption, Lauren revealed that she was a little over “39 weeks” pregnant and that her son “is the size of a pumpkin of a honeydew melon.” She also revealed that the post “will be [her] last bumpdate” and expressed gratitude for her followers.

“[T]hank you guys for all the love and sweet messages! I couldn’t have imagined to receive so much support through this entire pregnancy journey, you guys are truly amazing! I’m so excited to begin and share my motherhood journey!” wrote Lauren.

She also asserted she will be posting pictures of her baby’s nursery in the near future, but she and her husband are “just focusing on baby arriving any day now.”

“We can’t wait to finally meet our little prince,” read a portion of the post.

Mike flocked to the post’s comments section, expressing that he was excited to meet his child soon.

“Omg it’s happening,” wrote the MTV star, along with a heart-eye and shocked face emoji.

Mike and Lauren’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley also commented on the post.

“I’m so EXCITED [heart-eye emoji],” wrote the mother-of-two.

Mike & Lauren Recently Discussed Preparing for the Birth of Their Son

During a recent episode of their podcast “Here’s The Sitch with Mike and Laurens,” uploaded on May 18, the couple spoke about preparing for the birth of their child. Lauren revealed that at the time of recording the podcast he was not in the optimum position for delivery, so she may have to have a cesarean section.

“I’m ready, I’m full term and the baby decided like, I don’t know, recently that he wanted to go into a breech position,” said Lauren.

Mike joked that his unborn son shares his enjoyment for the martial arts and has done some flips to get in the breech position. Lauren then revealed that she has been taking measures to go into labor naturally.

“I’ve been, you know, working out, like training my pelvic floor and my body and everything. Having dates which are gross, if you know what dates are, in my shakes every morning. Having like the tea and trying to do everything positive — like proactively before regular birth,” said the mother-to-be.

Lauren did note that her child “tends to be moving quite often,” so a cesarean section may not be necessary. The reality television personality asserted that she is fine with either outcome as long as her son is healthy.

“It’s out of our control and whatever is the safest and healthiest way for the baby and me is what will happen,” said Lauren.

To see more of Mike and Lauren, check out the new season of MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” premiering on June 3.

