Mike Sorrentino Shares How He Prioritizes Self-Care as a Parent

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their son, Romeo, in May 2021. On top of being parents, the couple also has been filming the fifth season of the hit MTV reality series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” During an October 2021 episode of the Sorrentinos’ podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike shared how he makes self-care a priority while being a working parent.

Mike Sorrentino Spoke About Self-Care on His Podcast

During the podcast episode, uploaded on October 19, a fan called in and asked the Sorrentinos “how you guys manage self-care in between all the work that you do and baby Romeo and all those types of things?” Mike shared that he is committed to self-care.

“My life or my foundation — everything that’s how my life is built, it’s around from my self-care, my self-love, my workouts, being positive, so I do all that stuff first,” explained the reality television star.

He then explained how he fits in moments of self-care, like exercising, during busy days.

“If I have to work at, you know, 9 a.m., I’m going to try to get up at 7 a.m. and do my fasted cardio, make sure I get my vitamins in,” shared Mike. “Make sure I get a healthy meal in and it’s like a jumpstart and the foundation to my life ‘cause once work starts at 9 o’clock, you know, the whole day is built around taking care of myself and you know, then I will have a good work day. And you know then I’ll follow up on my diet throughout the whole day. And I’ll make positive choices. It’s like a big snowball so everything is really built around self-care and self-love for me, you know, I take care of myself first.”

While recording the podcast episode, Mike revealed that Lauren had a throat infection earlier in October. He noted that while she was sick, he “took care of [himself] first when [he] was taking care of everyone,” including his wife, their child, and their Golden Retriever, Moses.

“I had my vitamins and my coffee and my food and the intermittent fasting. I didn’t necessarily get to the gym because all hands needed to be on deck but I was able to do that so that’s the moral of the story,” said Mike.

Lauren shared that she appreciated her husband’s mentality.

“I agree. You have to take care of yourself, number one priority before you take care of anybody else,” said the mother-of-one.

The 36-year-old then revealed that she “need[s] to get back on the wagon of working out and now getting back into [her] routine,” since recovering from her illness.

“Now that I am feeling better I have been having my vitamins, I’ve been doing, you know, all the right things, but I just like when you fall off that routine of working out, it’s just oh you have to get back right away,” said Lauren.

Mike Sorrentino Uploaded a Series of Snaps That Featured His Son

On October 23, Mike Sorrentino uploaded a series of snaps that featured Romeo on Instagram. The five photos showed the baby sitting in his activity center. In the caption of the post, Mike made reference to an infamous “Jersey Shore” quote.

“Gym tan diapers [baby emoji],” wrote Mike.

Quite a few fans took the time to comment on the post.

“He’s adorable! Looks so much like you Mike,” wrote one fan.

“He’s so cute I see both his mom and his dad and him adorable [heart-eyes emoji],” chimed in another.

READ NEXT: Famous ‘Jersey Shore’ Nightclub Set for Demolition