Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Stuns in Wedding Dress Photos

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posed in a wedding dress. The star was originally supposed to marry fiance Christian Biscardi in September, but the couple had to postpone their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then she has modeled in some wedding dresses, with photos from the most recent photoshoot dropping on April 14.

She posed for Dolce and Gelato catering, a luxury event and wedding caterer that provides gelato & espresso trucks for events. “Yesterday was beyond Sweet🍨,” the company wrote, sharing a picture of Sammi wearing a bridal dress by Galia Lahav.

Sammi was thrilled with the way the photos turned out. “I can’t get over how amazing this shoot was.. so much fun modeling gowns again! ☺️🤍,” she wrote on April 15. “My fav. team @senadakxo & @glamourbydrita transformed me into a beauty queen ☺️♥️ also how cute is this gelato truck?!” The photo amassed more than 77,000 likes from her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The former Jersey Shore star also took to TikTok to share behind-the-scenes videos of the event. “Feeling Glamorous,” she captioned the first video, which garnered nearly 100,000 views. “How stunning is this @galialahav Dress from @bridalreflections ?!” she penned for the second video.

Fans Loved the Wedding Dress Photos

It’s not clear if Sammi is going to wear a Galia Lahav dress for her wedding — the star hasn’t even revealed the date for her rescheduled wedding — but fans were thrilled with the look.

“All these photos of this photoshoot on your story, Tik Tok, here, are unbelievable…you look beyond beautiful….and will be a GORGEOUS bride,” one fan wrote.

“Omg … I cannot handle the amazingness of this photo,” another added.

This included support from vendors like Dolce and Gelato and Bridal Reflections NY.

“We absolutely loved working with you🤍 Our gelato truck is yours any day🍨,” the vendor wrote in the comment section.

“You are welcome to try on our gowns any day 🔥,” the bridal shop added. “You look incredible! Hope to see you again soon!❤️”

Sammi Has Been Planning Her Wedding Since 2019

Many Jersey Shore fans are eager to see Sammi get married — and they’ve been waiting for nearly two years. Her fiance proposed in March 2019.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she said at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you.”

The following year she revealed she had chosen her dress. “I said YES to my dress! ☺️ New YouTube episode is officially out and I go over just how to find the perfect wedding dress!” she wrote in March 2020. “Special thank you to @castlecouture @castlecouturebridal for helping me choose the perfect wedding gown!”

Sammi is famously known for dating Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The couple had a tumultuous relationship that included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley writing her an anonymous note about Ronnie hooking up with a cocktail waitress. Though her co-stars all returned to the series when it was rebooted by MTV in 2018, Sammi said she didn’t want to come back because she was at a different point in her life.

