This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Says They Have a ‘Connection With’ Aliens

Since the premiere of “Jersey Shore” in 2009, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has amassed a massive fanbase. Many of her fans have an appreciation for her candidness. During a recent episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta, Polizzi discussed her interest in the supernatural and aliens.

During the podcast episode, uploaded on August 27, Polizzi discussed the Necrophonic app, which she explained is trending on TikTok. She shared that she has been “trying to be a medium” and was interested in using Necrophonic, as it is a spirit box application.

“It’s basically an app that can hear the spirits speaking, so then once they speak, it can actually tell you what they’re saying, so a lot of people are going into cemeteries and they are putting this app on, which by the way, is $9.99 so I feel like it’s a scam. I don’t believe this s*** because I feel like it’s not real but who knows. I feel like the reviews make me question it, like make me want to buy it, but I don’t know,” shared the mother-of-three.

Camasta encouraged his co-star to purchase the Necrophonic app and compared it to the CE5 Contact app, which singer Demi Lovato has promoted. According to the app’s detail page on Google Play, “CE5 Contact provides instructions and tools to assist you in making peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations as well as locating others in your area who are interested in making contact.”

Polizzi then revealed she believes she is “getting abducted” by aliens and explained that she has an unusual scab.

“I woke up the other night and I felt like there were aliens outside. And then I looked at my arm the next day and I had this weird freaking like circle, what’s it called, a scab and I was like what the h***. I don’t remember falling or like getting that,” said the 33-year-old.

She revealed she decided to investigate the mark.

“I googled alien marks and it literally looked like that so I’m like great. They stuck something in there and I don’t remember it. So I peeled off the scab the other day and it wasn’t even bleeding and now I have this weird mark on my arm and I don’t know what it’s from,” said Polizzi.

Camasta chimed in that he believed she was describing ringworm, which the MTV star denied and insisted that she has been “getting abducted.” She went on to say that aliens may have an interest in her because she “was adopted” from Santiago, Chile, and does not have much information about her biological family.

“I’m an actual alien, they are trying to take me back. Because I don’t know my real parents, they could have been f***ing aliens from Neptune,” quipped Polizzi.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Aliens in May 2020

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about aliens during a May 2020 episode of “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.” She shared she was thrilled that mainstream media outlets had reported on the United States government’s acknowledgment of unidentified aerial phenomena.

“I was so excited because I’m obsessed with aliens and I swear to God like I feel like I am an alien or I feel like I have a connection with them,” shared Polizzi.

