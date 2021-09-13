PHOTOS: Snooki Shares Her Children’s Back-To-School Pictures

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame, celebrated her eldest children Giovanna, 6, and Lorenzo, 9, beginning a new school year by sharing pictures on Instagram.

The first photo showed Giovanna, Lorenzo, and Polizzi’s youngest son, Angelo, 2, standing outside together. Angelo threw a volleyball in the air while his siblings smiled. Giovanna, who is starting first grade, wore a shirt that read “first day of 1st grade.” Her older brother, who is now officially a third-grader, wore a matching shirt that read “first day of 3rd grade.” In the following photo, Lorenzo put his arm around his sister. The third snap featured Lorenzo holding up a sign, which revealed that he wanted “to get good grades” in third grade. Giovanna also had a sign in the fourth photo. She shared on her sign that she intended “to make good friends” during the school year. The final two photos showed Polizzi’s oldest children standing in front of the camera.

“Good luck to my babies this school year [folded hands emoji] #proudmom,” wrote Polizzi in the post’s caption.

Quite a few fans commented on the post.

“Beautiful children! May they have great year! [three heart emojis],” wrote one social media user.

“Here’s to a fun & healthy year [red heart emoji],” commented another fan.

“[Heart-eye emoji] wow they grew up so much! Have a great first day!” added a third commenter.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Back-To-School Shopping

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi briefly spoke about Giovanna and Lorenzo returning to school on a September episode of the “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast, co-hosted by Joey Camasta. During the podcast, Camasta brought up the topic of back-to-school shopping and asked if Lorenzo requested his mother to buy him “the newest sneakers and like fancy backpacks.” Polizzi replied that her eldest son is “not bougie like that.” She also shared that her daughter is also not interested in expensive items. The reality television star then noted that she “got their shirts from Children’s Place.”

During the podcast episode, Polizzi shared that she enjoyed shopping at Aéropostale when she was in school.

“I loved their shirts because back then you would do a cami and then a cami on top. So they had the best camis,” said Polizzi.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed the Negative Comments She Received When She Was Pregnant With Lorenzo in 2016

During a 2016 BUILD Series interview, alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed feedback she received when she became pregnant with Lorenzo. She shared that she had a low opinion of herself before her pregnancy while she was starring on “Jersey Shore.”

“You know, the negativity from the press and like people that just puts you down to that place. So when I got pregnant and everybody was like, you know, you’re going to suck. Like you don’t even know what you’re doing, you’re going to be an awful mom. You should abort your baby,” shared Polizzi.

She explained that while those comments were hurtful, “everything came so naturally” to her as a new mother.

“I was like f*** you guys, because I’m awesome and this came naturally and I’m great,” asserted the 33-year-old.

