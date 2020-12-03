How Snooki Is Coming Back to ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke her fans’ hearts when she revealed that she quit Jersey Shore, but now the pint-sized reality star is returning to the series that made her famous in a different form. According to former co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki is returning to the MTV reality show in the form of a doll. The roommates went on to film Season 4 of Family Vacation without her, but they missed her so much that they decided to bring her back in the only way they could.

Mike made the admission while appearing on Snooki’s November 20 podcast. “I think we can tease that there is [a Snooki doll],” he said, according to Distractify. “It is pretty funny and hilarious, but we want the real Snooki back.”

Mike didn’t give up hope about his friend returning to the series. “You are a legend, and I want to put it out there that all legends come out of retirement at least once,” he said. “I will be hopeful, but we did miss you [unbelievably] and we did keep your spirit alive.”

Snooki, however, didn’t have any regrets about leaving the show. “I miss everyone filming and even the crew but do I regret my decision? Hell no,” she said.

As noted by Distractify, this is a tactic the roommates have used before. The crew previously created a cardboard cutout of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola after she left the series.

Mike Knows Snooki Wants To Come Back

This wasn’t the first time Mike had talked about Snooki potentially returning to the Jersey Shore. While speaking on The Zach Gelb Show, “Big Daddy Sitch” was confident Snooki would return–even if she wasn’t.”

“Nicole is a legend and we still talk every single day,” he said. “We have a group chat and we text each other on the side as well. At the end of the day, her particular choice was to not be involved in this current season and that’s not saying that she’s not going to be involved in the whole season or that she’s not coming back. I always fool around and tell people she’s still at the beach.”

“I know she wants to come back,” he continued. “When she’s going to come back I don’t know. It was hard to film without her because she’s our sister, we love her but I believe that this thing is bigger than just one person… We are really close–almost family in real life–so it would be a shame for her not to come back and enjoy this ride.”

Mike Predicts There Will Be Future Seasons of ‘Family Vacation’

They’re already on Season 4 of the reboot, and The Situation says there are plenty of more stories to show on MTV. For one, he would like to see the rest of his co-stars settle down. For the first time since Jersey Shore aired, Pauly D brought along a girlfriend–Nikki Hall–to film with the rest of his roommates.

“I still think that Vinny needs to get married, maybe Pauly,” Mike told Gelb. “We got stable Ronnie in the building. So there’s still a lot of story to tell for these guys.”

They’re not done filming Season 4 yet, so those who want to see Ronnie’s new girlfriend Saffire Matos might have a chance. “We’re currently filming the second half of this season,” Mike teased. “It’s a really big season despite some of the obstacles and restrictions we faced in 2020.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Fans Are Worried About Snooki’s Possible Replacement