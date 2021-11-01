PHOTOS: Snooki & Her Daughter Wore Matching Halloween Costumes

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have three children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2. On October 31, the MTV star shared pictures of her sons and daughter in their Halloween costumes with her Instagram followers.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Wore Matching Costumes With Her Daughter

Polizzi’s Instagram post featured four photos. In the first image, the 33-year-old held her youngest child while standing outside in front of a door. Polizzi wore a Cruella de Vil costume, and Angelo was dressed as a dalmatian puppy. The following two photos showed the reality television star’s children posing together. Lorenzo, who wore a wrestler costume, held onto his younger brother, who was making a distressed face. Meanwhile, Giovanna matched her mother by also sporting a Cruella de Vil costume. The final slide was a close-up shot of Polizzi and Angelo.

“Happy Halloween [jack o lantern] [black heart emoji] scroll for the perfect Halloween Instagram photos,” wrote the mother-of-three in the post’s caption.

Polizzi’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Lauren Sorrentino, who is married to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, took the time to comment on the post.

“Lmao the struggle is so real w fam pics!! I don’t think I got one of all of us looking [woman facepalming emoji] [crying laughing emoji],” wrote the mother-of-one.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section, with many commenting on how Angelo looked upset during the photo shoot.

“Angelo is not havin it [face with big grin emoji] [two heart-eye emoji] They’re all adorable,” commented a social media user.

“Ok but Angelo is an entire mood in the second picture [crying laughing emoji],” added a different fan.

“Aww poor Angelo lol and Lorenzo for trying so hard for his bro lol [crying-laughing emoji] [crying emoji] [red heart emoji] so cute! @snooki,” wrote another.

“Haha, Angelo was having none of it! [Thumbs up emoji]” shared a fourth fan.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Angelo in a June 2021 Interview

Angelo LaValle was born on May 30, 2019. On May 30, 2021, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi uploaded pictures taken at his second birthday party, which was pizza-themed, on Instagram. The two pictures showed Polizzi’s youngest son wearing a chef’s hat while sitting in front of a sign which read “Angelo’s pizza party.”

“MY SQUISHY! Happy 2nd birthday, my baby [folded hands emoji] You complete our little family [blue heart emoji] So lucky to be your mommy [sparkling emoji] #squishy,” read the caption of the post.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2021, Polizzi discussed Angelo becoming 2-years-old.

“Angelo just turned 2 so he’s starting to really run around and go crazy, like I do not miss this toddler-stage. I remember, you know, like always being on point and like not being able to sit down and I was just so good with my two kids because they’re like, you know, mini teenagers now, so I kind of had to go backwards and I don’t miss, you know, just chasing after him around the pool, making sure everything is okay. I can’t like sit down and relax anymore, so I did not miss the toddler stage,” explained Polizzi.

