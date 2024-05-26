‘General Hospital’ Actor, 37, Shot & Killed by ‘Masked Gunman’ in Los Angeles, California

Johnny Wactor, a 37-year-old actor who starred on the soap opera “General Hospital,” was shot and killed in Los Angeles, California, during an attempted robbery of a catalytic converter, according to multiple news reports.

Wactor’s talent agent David Shaul confirmed news of the actor’s death to Variety. According to Variety, Wactor played Brando Corbin on the popular television show. Variety, The Los Angeles Times, KTLA-TV, and TMZ are among the sites to name Wactor as the victim.

“Johnny Wactor was spectactular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him,” Shaul told Variety. “Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Los Angeles Police Say a Man Was Shot When He ‘Interrupted’ Suspects Who Were Trying to Steal a Catalytic Converter, But They Haven’t Named the Victim Yet

According to Los Angeles police public relations officer Tony Im in a telephone interview, there was a shooting on May 25 at 3:30 a.m. in which a white male victim between the ages of 30 and 35 was killed. Im said that police are not releasing the victim’s name; however, Variety and other media outlets, such as TMZ, have reported the victim in this shooting was Wactor.

Im said the victim in the shooting “interrupted three suspects” who were “attempting to remove a catalytic converter.” He described them as “three males,” with no further description.

According to Im, one of the suspects “produced a gun and fired at the victim, striking him. The suspect fled in a vehicle to an unknown location.”

Im said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He said the shooting occurred in the area of Hope Street and West Pico Boulevard.

ABC7 reported that Wactor was leaving work at a bar when he saw the suspects and initially thought he was being towed. A “masked gunman then turned and shot him,” ABC7 reported, citing an interview with Wactor’s mom.

Johnny Wactor’s Mom Says Her Son Was Shot Despite Not Trying to Fight or Stop the Attempted Robbers, Reports Say

Play

Wactor’s mother Scarlett gave additional details to TMZ, which first broke the story of his death. Wactor’s mother said the actor was with a coworker when “they saw three men messing with Johnny’s car.”

His mother says “she was told Johnny didn’t try to fight or stop them … but, the men shot him anyway before taking off,” TMZ reported.

“Johnny Wactor was born on 31 August 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, USA,” Wactor’s IMDb profile says. “He was an actor and producer, known for General Hospital (1963), Siberia (2013) and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016). He died on 25 May 2024 in Los Angeles, California, USA.”

He starred in 164 episodes of “General Hospital,” according to IMDb, which noted that his long list of film credits included episodes of such popular shows as “Army Wives,” “NCIS,” “Westworld,” and “Criminal Minds.”