Justin Bieber’s Latest Comments About Having a Baby

Justin Bieber might be forever perceived as a child star by some, but that hasn’t stopped the performer from growing up, getting married — and thinking about having kids. There should be a big emphasis on “thinking,” though, because it doesn’t seem like Bieber or his wife Hailey are interested in rushing any time soon.

Several A-list celebrities have announced surprise pregnancies at young ages in recent years. Kylie Jenner famously kept her entire pregnancy a secret, giving birth to Stormi at age 20 in secret. Gigi Hadid also announced a surprise pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier this year. Hadid, 25, gave birth to her daughter in September.

For this reason, the Biebers’ family planning timeline is subject to global scrutiny. But if you’re waiting to hear a pregnancy announcement from Hailey in the next few months, you might not want to hold your breath.

Bieber Wants a ‘Tribe’ of Children With Wife Hailey

In a recent visit with the Ellen Degeneres, Bieber gave a clear indication about how he felt about having kids with wife Hailey.

In a recent visit with the Ellen Degeneres, Bieber gave a clear indication about how he felt about having kids with wife Hailey.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told Degeneres, as seen in the clip above. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” Bieber confirmed that Hailey also wants “a few” children.

When Degeneres pushed Bieber on the timeline, he made it clear that he and Hailey aren’t in a rush to have a family. “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Bieber also admitted to Degeneres that he’s saving tattoo space on his back for tattoos of his future children. “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of a fireplace, you and Hailey and the kids,” Degeneres said. “That would be great. Like, framed. You should actually do a tattoo and make it look like it’s in a frame.”

Here’s How Hailey Wants to Approach Raising Children With Bieber

In August, Hailey spoke to Vogue India about her future family. The conversation came in the context of Hailey’s journey to understand her own white privilege, as well as how she can be a better ally in the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Hailey said to the publication, “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due.”

Hailey is 24 years old. Bieber is 26 years old. Recently, the pair posted photos of themselves with a baby on their respective Instagram accounts, and while that might have excited some overly eager Beliebers, there was a simple explanation for the photos: Hailey’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, had her first baby, daughter Iris Elle Aronow, in August. Similarly, Bieber’s friends Joe Termini and Kelia Moniz also had a baby.

