Who Hailey Bieber Has Been Gearing Up for the Holidays With

Hailey Bieber spread some holiday cheer on Instagram this week with her ride-or-die. No, not her husband Justin, but Kendall Jenner, her best friend.

Last weekend, the newlyweds spent some time decorating their Christmas tree, sharing a timelapse of the process to Instagram. But on Wednesday night, Bieber was in Los Angeles at Jenner’s home, having a holiday dinner with her bestie.

Bieber shared a video of Jenner preparing some food to Instagram. When Jenner saw Bieber was filming her, she offered up a picture-perfect smile. In true holiday fashion, Bieber added Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” to the background of the video.

Jenner later shared some of her own photos to Instagram, revealing that sister Kylie had come over, too, and all three of the girls had provided a portion of the meal to the holiday potluck. “Chef Kenny,” Jenner captioned one of the Instagram photos.

Justin Posted a Selfie Alone While Bieber Spent Quality Time With Jenner

While Bieber was enjoying some solo time with her best friend, Justin posted a selfie alone to Instagram. He didn’t caption the photo, in which he appears to be looking out some sort of window. His wife might not have been with him, but she take the time to comment “wow ok” on the post.

In a subsequent post, Justin shared a photo of himself performing and wrote, “I believe God wants us to have the desires of our heart. I believe he placed those desires in our heart in the first place. Therefor I trust him with my future.”

Justin’s New ‘Holy’ Remix Comes Out on December 18

Justin has a new version of his hit song “Holy” coming out December 18. The remix includes contributions from the National Health Service (NHS) choir, the proceeds of which will go towards helping NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together,” Bieber said in a statement. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Specifically, profits from the song will be split between NHS Charities Together, which represents over 230 NHS charities, and Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity. The song will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming sites.