Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Speak Out About Breakup Rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are speaking out about breakup rumors.

In an Instagram video responding to a fan’s statement about their relationship, Bristowe and Tartick made it clear that they are very much still together. “I’m engaged to a numbers guy. You can’t fool me,” the caption read on Bristowe’s January 2023 Instagram post.

Bristowe, of course, was the star of “The Bachelorette.” She also won the 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tartick was a contestant on season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette.” According to Bachelor Nation, Bristowe and Tartick have been engaged since May 2021.

A Fan Commented That Bristowe & Tartick Aren’t ‘Working Out’

In the video, under the header, “ask me a question,” Bristowe posted a fan’s statement that “you and Jason are 100% not working out” with a sad face emoji.

“Your math ain’t mathin,” the video post says.

It shows Bristowe lying in bed while Tartick leans over and kisses her cheek. “Thank you,” she says in the short video, which has already had more than 51,000 likes.

Tartick weighed in on Bristowe’s comment thread, writing, “Leave us aloneee Karennnnnn 😂🗣️” Musician Meghan Patrick also responded in the comment thread, writing, “Lol trolls gonna troll. I was just told my marriage wouldn’t last 2 years based on my wedding dress 😂”

Fans offered support in Bristowe’s Instagram comment thread. “Absence on social media is actually showing how healthy your relationship is! People need to mind their own!” wrote one. “FAVOURITE BACHELOR NATION COUPLE BY FAR – no questions asked, no if’s, ands or buts! Queen and King status all day,” wrote another.

However, some people went negative. “you’re a big baby. Hopefully she runs. The wedding hasn’t happened yet, if that’s so much work for you to agree on, good luck with life. 😂” one Instagram user replied to Tartick’s Karen comment.

Tartick Asked Bristowe Out During an Episode of Her Podcast

Both Tartick and Bristowe are part of Bachelor Nation, but they didn’t meet on one of the shows, according to People Magazine. According to People Magazine, they started dating in 2019 after Tartick asked Bristowe out during an episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

“My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected,” Bristowe told People. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, ‘Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.'”

Tartick sang Bristowe’s praises to People, saying, “Something I’ve definitely learned from Kaitlyn: vulnerability creates vulnerability and that creates authenticity. And from that, can really create growth.”

Bristowe & Tartick Had a Wedding Date That ‘Fell Through’

In October 2022, E! News reported that Bristowe was “currently in wedding planning mode.” She was “working with Amazon Handmade to curate a wedding-themed collection,” the entertainment site reported.

“Honestly, the hardest part has been just finding a date,” Bristowe told E! News then. “We had one and we were so set on it, but then it fell through. I think we might have actually landed on one, but I’m not gonna say it yet again because I don’t want to jinx it.”

She admitted that the wedding planning is stressful.

“We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out, to be honest with you,” she told E! News. “Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting, and easier to plan. He’s a very good planner, in general. He’s an organized person and he enjoys the financial aspects, like creating a budget. He’s very helpful in that way.”

