Kim Kardashian ‘Waffling’ on Filing for Divorce: Source

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that Kim Kardashian was going to file for divorce from Kanye West. Neither Kardashian nor West have confirmed nor denied these rumors.

A couple of days ago, a source told People Magazine that West knows that Kardashian is preparing to divorce him. While the source said that West is “sad,” he’s also said to be doing “okay.” Interestingly, however, a second source told the outlet that Kardashian is waffling on her decision to end her six-year union.

“It will happen eventually, but she’s waffling,” the source said. No further details about when Kardashian may file for divorce were made available.

While things may have seemed fine for a while, a source recently told Us Weekly that a big fight between Kardashian and West last month may have sealed the fate of the relationship.

“They had a big fight in early December. Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the source said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Kardashian Was Just Spotted Wearing Her Wedding Ring Despite Being Spotted Without it in Several Recent Instagram Photos

There has been a lot of media attention on Kardashian and West over the past week, since reports of their impending split surfaced. Fans seem to have honed in on one thing in particular; Kardashian’s left hand.

On Wednesday, January 6, Cosmopolitan reported that Kardashian had been spotted without her wedding ring in various Instagram photos. Fans were quick to take note and point out the missing piece of jewelry, perhaps in an effort to validate the reports of a Kardashian-West split. Earlier today, however, E! News reported something even more interesting — it appears as though Kardashian removed at least one Instagram photo in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

Earlier this week, Kardashian was seen out and about in Los Angeles, and she was wearing her diamond-encrusted wedding band, according to E!

Kardashian & West’s Marriage Has Been on the Rocks for Months & Sources Say They Have Been Living Apart

Rumors that Kardashian and West weren’t on the best of terms have been circulating for months. Despite the two keeping up appearances on social media (Kardashian posted a sweet tribute to her husband just a few weeks ago), sources say that the two don’t even live together. Kardashian has been living at their home in California with their four kids, while West has taken up residence at the ranch they own in Wyoming.

It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while,” a source told E! News earlier this week.

As previously reported by Heavy, Kardashian has not removed photos of her and West from Instagram, which could be another sign that the two are trying to work things out.

