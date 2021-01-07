Kim Kardashian Posts to Her Instagram Story Amid Divorce Reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly headed for a divorce, but neither of them have confirmed the news. On Thursday, January 7, Kardashian posted to her Instagram story, letting her fans and followers know that she’s staying focused on her health and wellness in 2021.

The reality star posted a photo of a pilates studio for “workout #1,” and then tagged her sister Khloe Kardashian for “workout #2.” The Kardashian sisters stood facing one another, each holding a kettlebell weight and wearing weight-lifting gloves on their hands. The photo was simply of the weights, though Kim and Khloe’s hands, legs, and feet were visible.

In a third photo, Kim shared a delivery she received from Beyond Meat.

“Someone heard I went plant based,” she wrote, tagging the company and thanking them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Kardashian Has Not Posted to Instagram Since Christmas

Kim Kardashian’s most recent post on her Instagram feed is the one above, uploaded on Christmas Day. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not posted since then, not even on New Year’s Day.

The mother-of-four’s post was a series of eight photos and showcased her wearing a green-colored gown that she wore to a family gathering on Christmas Eve. Missing from the photos were Kardashian’s kids and her husband. In the post just before this one, however, Kardashian’s kids did make an appearance. The “Christmas at Kourtney’s” Instagram album also featured Kris Jenner and Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall.

Looking at Kardashian’s Instagram account, the very last photo of her and Kanye West was posted on November 22, 2020, in honor of the anniversary of his album called “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything,” she wrote.

At the time, Kardashian’s sister Kourtney commented, “Beautiful,” and added a white heart emoji.

While Kardashian’s Instagram page is sparse when it comes to couple photos, she hasn’t deleted all of her photos with West.

Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Hired Divorce-Attorney-to-the-Stars Laura Wasser

Kim Kardashian has yet to officially file for divorce, nor has she announced her intentions to leave her husband. However, People Magazine reports that she has hired Laura Wasser, a high-profile attorney known to work some of the top celebrities.

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future. He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” a source told People Magazine.

As far as when to expect a divorce filing, a second source told the magazine that Kardashian is “waffling.”

Kardashian and West have been married since May 2014.

READ NEXT: Is Kanye West Dating This Makeup Artist?