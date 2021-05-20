Berserk Creator Kentaro Miura Dead at 54

Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk, one of the most beloved and famous manga of all time, died of acute aortic dissection on May 6, 2021, according to the official Berserk Twitter account and the Twitter account of Young Animal magazine which publishes the manga.

Ever since he was 10 years old, Miura was drawing manga. His work was published in his school’s newspaper, according to Crunchyroll News. When he turned 18, Miura broke into the professional manga industry as an assistant to George Morikawa, the creator of boxing manga Hajime no Ippo. Morikawa dismissed him after he saw that there was nothing left he could teach Miura, according to Crunchyroll.

Miura created the first prototype edition of Berserk and submitted it to Monthly ComiComi magazine in 1988. The manga won the magazine’s Manga-School prize for second place, according to Crunchyroll. After Miura graduated from Nihon University in 1989, the first installment of the revised Berserk was published in Animal House (a magazine which would later be succeeded by Young Animal).

A following quickly built for the story of a swordsman named Guts who traveled his brutal medieval world on a quest for revenge. The manga was known for balancing gruesome violence and cruelty with touching and beautiful character moments.

The manga has also been adapted several times into anime, beginning in 1997 and 1998 with the most recent anime adaptation releasing in 2016 and 2017. There are also several video games based on the story.

The release of story chapters for Berserk had slowed down in recent years, and fans joked that Miura had abandoned work on Berserk to play the Idolm@ster video game which he has shown to be a fan of.

The last chapter of Berserk, chapter 363, released in the January 2021 issue of Young Animal. The story had yet to be concluded.

According to CNET, Berserk is one of the most influential manga of all time, and has inspired other great works inside and outside of manga from Dark Souls to Demon Slayer.

Fans payed tribute to the late, great artist:

it's remarkable that a manga known for its graphic violence is most memorable for the way it addresses love and grief and learning to trust other people in a world that's apathetic and unforgiving. berserk is special and I'm gutted rn — consummate sigher (@sleepgoer) May 20, 2021

Miura worked on Berserk since his early teens and it matured along with him, transforming over the course of 30 years from grim violence to defiant hope. If Berserk is a reflection of its author I'm happy that its characters were able to achieve some contentment before the end. pic.twitter.com/poDXoDYyrF — Peter Fobian (@PeterFobian) May 20, 2021

A whole bunch of DRKs gathered in Balmung's Ul'dah in tribute to Miura tonight, I think there's a real intersection between fans of FF and fans of Berserk. pic.twitter.com/k0YgKwBjj4 — Kyrie 《Alexander (Primal) stan》 (@uwurianger) May 20, 2021

I always say "Berserk helped me through the worst period of my life," and that's not hyperbole being in a shitty, abusive relationship and dead-end job, I didn't know things could be better but every slow, torturous step forward was still a step forward thank you, Miura-sensei pic.twitter.com/RApN2nvv8j — Nate Ming (@NateMing) May 20, 2021

What makes this death hurt is that Berserk IS Miura, I didn’t know the man but I know Berserk very very personally. The story was entirely created by this man, a story where he depicted all of his personal experiences and put his life to paper. pic.twitter.com/wWhSN6ZVHG — Fiji (@aofijii) May 20, 2021

